राशि परिवर्तन:बुध हुए तुला राशि में मार्गी, बाजार में आएगा बूूम

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कई राशियों के जातकों के लिए उतार-चढ़ाव का समय, शिक्षण, नौकरी व व्यापार वालों के लिए अच्छा समय

बुद्धि, विद्या, वाणी, शिक्षण, गणित, व्यापार तर्क लेखन शक्ति के कारक ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध कार्तिक कृष्ण तीज तीन नवंबर की रात 11.20 बजे तुला राशि में मार्गी हो गए। इससे पहले बुध 14 अक्टूबर को तुला राशि में ही वक्री हुए थे। 21 दिन वक्री चाल चलने के बाद 3 नवंबर को मार्गी होंगे। कई राशियों के लिए उतार-चढ़ाव वाला समय होगा। इससे पहले बुध ने कन्या राशि से तुला में 22 सितंबर को प्रवेश किया था। अब इसी राशि में मार्गी हो गए। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गोविंद उपाध्याय ने बताया कि कामकाज में तेजी से बाजार में बूम आएगा। रुपए पैसों की आवक बढ़ेगी। नौकरी की गतिविधियां में सुधार होगा।

इन राशियों के जातकों पर यह रहेगा असर

मेष: पराक्रम में वृद्धि, बुद्धि का सकारात्मक एवं सफल प्रयोग हो सकेगा। वृष: धन को लेकर थोड़े तनाव के साथ प्रगति, वाणी में संयम रखने की आवश्यकता। मिथुन: स्वास्थ्य,सुख, विद्या में वृद्धि, संतान के पक्ष में प्रगति संभव। कर्क: मां के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता व गृह व वाहन संबंधित खर्च संभव। सिंह: धन संबंधित कार्यों में अवरोध के साथ सफलता मिलने की संभावना। कन्या: परिवार में नया कार्य, व्यापार में विस्तार, वाणी, व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा। तुला: कार्य क्षमता के बल पर नया कार्य या कार्यों में विस्तार कर सकते हैं। वृश्चिक: व्यय में अधिकता, आंतरिक रोग, ऋण एवं शत्रु के प्रति सावधान रहे। धनु: जीवनसाथी के सहयोग और सान्निध्य में वृद्धि की संभावना है। मकर: राज्य सम्मान एवं परिश्रम में वृद्धि, कार्य क्षेत्र में प्रगति लेकिन स्वास्थ्य के प्रति सजग रहे। कुंभ: भाग्य का साथ और उच्चाधिकारियों का सहयोग मिलेगा। मीन: व्यापार से जुड़े लोगों को लाभ, जीवनसाथी के स्वास्थ्य के प्रति सजग रहे।

शुक्र का गोचर देगा भौतिक सुख

भौतिक सुख-सुविधाओं का कारक शुक्रदेव अपनी स्वराशि तुला में 17 नवंबर को प्रवेश करेंगे और 11 दिसंबर तक इसी राशि में रहेंे। शुक्र को प्रेम के मामले में काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। इस का सभी राशियों को लाभ मिलेगा।
इस महीने है सूर्य संक्रांति

सूर्यदेव अपनी नीच राशि तुला से वृश्चिक राशि में 16 नवंबर को आएंगे और 15 दिसंबर तक इसी राशि में स्थित रहेंगे। सूर्यदेव के वृश्चिक राशि में होने से सभी राशियों पर शुभाशुभ प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

