जिला अस्पताल:एमडी, शिशु, अस्थि व स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ नहीं, प्रशिक्षु डॉक्टर संभाल रहीं महिला ओपीडी

नीमच6 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टरों की कमी, मरीजों को निजी अस्पतालों में जाकर कराना पड़ रहा उपचार

जिले की जनता को स्वास्थ्य सुविधा देने वाला जिला अस्पताल डॉक्टरों की जगह नर्सों के भरोसे चल रहा है। सालों से रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति नहीं हुई। जो डॉक्टर सेवा दे रहे थे वह भी सेवानिवृत्त हो गए। अब यहां डॉक्टरों का टोटा हो गया। स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ नहीं होने से प्रशिक्षु डॉक्टर अस्पताल की महिला ओपीडी संभाल रही है। सामान्य डिलीवरी नर्सों के भरोसे हो रही है। सिजेरियन केस को तत्काल रेफर किया जा रहा है। जुलाई में एमडी डॉक्टर सेवानिवृत्त होने के बाद छह माह से यह पद भी रिक्त है। कोरोना कॉल के समय जिला अस्पताल में चिकित्सा सुविधा तो बढ़ाई। लेकिन डॉक्टरों की कमी को पूरा नहीं किया। इस कारण चिकित्सा उपकरणों का मरीज लाभ नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। वरिष्ठ सर्जन के तीन पद है। इनमें से डॉ. बोरीवाल दिसंबर में सेवानिवृत हो गए। अब डॉ. मिश्रा ही सेवा दे रहे। दो पद रिक्त होने से अस्पताल में विभिन्न तरह के ऑपरेशन भी कम हो गए हैं। स्टाफ की कमी को लेकर अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा शासन को लगातार पत्र लिखे जा रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद यहां पर पदस्थापना नहीं हो रही है। जिन्हें यहां भेजा जाता है वे कुछ समय बाद नौकरी छोड़कर या ट्रांसफर लेकर दूसरी जगह चले जाते हैं। जिले के दो विधायक व एक कैबिनेट मंत्री भी अब तक स्टाफ की पूर्ति नहीं करा सके। मजबूरी में लोगों को निजी अस्पताल या दूसरे शहर में जाकर इलाज करवाना पड़ रहा है।

सरकारी अस्पतालों में ये पद रिक्त है

08 चििकत्सा विशेषज्ञ

27 शल्य क्रिया विशेषज्ञ

0 8 स्त्री रोग

26 शिशु रोग​​​​​​​

10 नेत्र रोग 03 अस्थि रोग 01 रेडियो लाजिस्ट

01 पैथालॉजी विशेषज्ञ

01 दंत रोग

10 क्षय रोग

01 नाक, कान, गला

स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ: डॉ. शक्तिबाला शर्मा ने दिसंबर में स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति ले ली। डॉ. प्रियंका जोशी व डॉ. नमिता ओझा अवैतनिक अवकाश पर है। वैकल्पिक रूप से गायनिक डिग्री प्राप्त डॉ. राजेंद्र कदम को यहां अटैच कर रखा है। जो गंभीर सिजेरियन केस होने पर उपलब्ध रहते हैं। नार्मल डिलीवरी नर्सिंग स्टाफ करती है। वर्तमान में 8 से 10 डिलीवरी ही हो रही है। स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ के समय रोज 18 से 20 डिलीवरी होती थी।

अस्थि रोग विशेषज्ञ: अस्पताल में तीन पद में से डॉ. जीपी जोशी ही सेवा दे रहे थे। वे भी जनवरी में सेवानिवृत्त हो गए। यहां पर अब तीनों पद रिक्त हो गए। हादसे या दुर्घटना में किसी गंभीर को अब निजी अस्पताल में भी उपचार के लिए ले जाना पड़ेगा।

दंत चिकित्सक: यहां दो डॉक्टर पदस्थ है। इनमें से डॉ. निरूपा झा को मनासा तथा डॉ. प्रवीण पांचाल को पालसोड़ा बीएमओ बना दिया। अस्पताल में दंत चिकित्सक एक भी नहीं है। दोनों पदस्थ डॉक्टर के कक्ष के बाहर नेम-प्लेट तो लगी है। ऑफिस में सन्नाटा रहता है।

शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ: अस्पताल में डॉ. बीएल रावत व डॉ. बीएल मालवीय के पास यह जिम्मेदारी है। लेकिन डॉ. रावत सिविल सर्जन व डाॅ. मालवीय जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी व टीकाकरण का प्रभार देख रहे हैं। दोनों ही शिशु रोगियों का उपचार नहीं करते।

कोरोना काल में अस्पताल में यह सुविधाएं बढ़ाईं

​​​​​​​कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने कोरोना कॉल में जिले की स्थिति को देखते हुए ट्रामा सेंटर में 60 लाख रुपए की लागत से 10 बेड का अत्याधुनिक आईसीयू वार्ड बनाया। 92 बेड सेंट्रलाइज्ड कराए, 4 नई डायलिसिस मशीनें मिली तथा तीन प्राइवेट वार्ड शुरू कराए। आईसीयू वार्ड में एमडी का होना जरूरी है। यह पद छह माह से रिक्त पड़ा हुआ है। ​​​​​​​

सीधी बात

डॉ. महेश मालवीय,
सीएमएचओ, नीमच

​​​​​​​डिमांड भेज रखी, गंभीर केस मंदसौर रेफर करते हैं

{जिला अस्पताल में कई विशेषज्ञों के पद रिक्त है, कारण क्या है? - जो पद रिक्त है उनके लिए शासन को डिमांड भेज रखी है। पीजी डॉक्टर नहीं मिल रहे। {अस्पताल में एमडी का पद 6 माह से रिक्त है? -कलेक्टर ने कमिश्नर को पत्र लिखा है। उम्मीद है जल्द ही नियुक्ति हो जाएगी। {गायनिक में सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी आ रही है? - यहां पर डॉ. कदम को अटैच कर रखा है। मनासा से डॉ. भायल को भी बुलाते हैं। {गंभीर केस में यहां ऑपरेशन करते हैं या नहीं? -ऐसे केस को मंदसौर या दूसरे जिले में रेफर करना पड़ता है। {क्या आपने कभी जनप्रतिनिधियों के माध्यम से प्रयास किए? -विधायक के माध्यम से भी शासन तक डिमांड भेजी है।​​​​​​​

