पुलिस सुर्खियों में:पुलिस के काम से मंत्री भी त्रस्त, कलेक्टर को लिखा 12 जवानों को हटाने का पत्र

नीमच16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूची में 23 लोगों के नाम, कुछ को विस में नियुक्त करने की सिफारिश भी

रेलवे ठेकेदार अक्षय गोयल को एक किलो अफीम तस्करी में षड्यंत्र पूर्वक फंसाने के बाद जिले की पुलिस सुर्खियों में है। जावद विधानसभा क्षेत्र के जावद, रतनगढ़, सिंगोली थाने व सरवानिया महाराज, जाट चौकी क्षेत्र में घटित हुए अपराधों के बाद क्षेत्र के विधायक व कैबिनेट मंत्री ने विस क्षेत्र के थानों व चौकी में पदस्थ 12 जवान (2 प्रधान आरक्षक, 10 आरक्षक) को विस क्षेत्र से बाहर भेजने का पत्र कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे को भेजा है।

इस पत्र में कुल 23 नाम शामिल है। इनमें कुछ लोगों को विस क्षेत्र के थाने व चौकी में पदस्थ करने की सिफारिश भी की गई है। छह दिसंबर को लिखा गया पत्र शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ। इसमें सबसे अधिक आरक्षक शामिल है। जो जावद विस क्षेत्र के थाने या चौकी में पदस्थ होने की इच्छा रखते हैं।

तीन दिन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने वीसी के बाद जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक मनोज कुमार राय का भोपाल तबादला आदेश जारी कर दिया। इससे पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। इसी बीच मंत्री सखलेचा द्वारा लिखा गया पत्र वायरल होने पर दिनभर पुलिस विभाग में इसकी चर्चा चलती रही। जिन प्रधान आरक्षक व आरक्षक को जावद तहसील से बाहर भेजने का प्रस्ताव रखा उनके खिलाफ लगातार शिकायत होने का कारण बताया है। जिन आरक्षकों के नाम जावद तहसील के थानों में पदस्थ करने के लिए दिए है वह भाजपा नेताओं की सिफारिश पर शामिल किए हैं। देखना है कि नए पुलिस कप्तान सूरज कुमार वर्मा पदभार संभालने के बाद जिले के थानों में जो सर्जरी करेंगे उसमें इस सूची से कितने नाम शामिल होते हैं।

इन्हें बाहर भेजा जाए
कैबिनेट मंत्री के लेटरपैड पर कलेक्टर को लिखे पत्र में सिंगोली थाने से प्रआ मेघराज शर्मा, आरक्षक देवीराम गुर्जर, वाहन चाल धीरज नरवाल, रतनगढ़ थाने के प्रआ रविंद्र पुरोहित, आनंद निशाद, नयागांव चौकी के आरक्षक अरविंद भावरला, महेश तोमर, जावद थाने के एसआई आरपी मिश्रा, आरक्षक महेंद्रसिंह झाला, अजय खराड़ी, होशियारसिंह, सुरेश पाटीदार शामिल है।

इन्हें क्षेत्र में बुलाया
ट्रैफिक पुलिस आरक्षक मोहन प्रसाद को जावद, रतनगढ़ या सिंगोली में, आरक्षक प्रकाश सिंह बिष्ट को लाइन से सरवानिया महाराज चौकी या रतनगढ़ थाना, विनोद कलसादिया नीमच सिटी से नयागांव चौकी, मनोज भाटी थाना कुकड़ेश्वर से जावद, चंद्रवीर को लाइन से नयागांव चौकी, हेमसिंह को यातायात थाने से सरवानिया चाैकी पर पदस्थ करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

इनको भी बदला जाए- मंत्री के पत्र में जाट चौकी प्रभारी ओंकारलाल बारिया का स्थानांतरण निरस्त करने, आरक्षक तेजप्रकाश धारवाल जिला पुलिस से नारकोटिक्स सेल में, रघुनाथसिंह परिहार को कैंट या बघाना थाना तथा पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से सूबेदार मोहनलाल भर्रावत को फिर से ट्रैफिक प्रभारी बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

एटीएम से चोरी भी बनी पत्र लिखने की वजह
मोरवन में एटीएम गैस कटकर से काटकर 16.11 लाख रुपए लेकर भागे बदमाशों का एक सप्ताह बाद भी पुलिस को सुराग नहीं मिला है। हालांकि वारदात करके भागते समय बदमाशों की कार मोरवन पुलिया से नीचे गिर गई थी। फरार हुए इन आरोपियों तक पहुंचने में पुलिस सफल नहीं हो सकी है। यह घटना भी मंत्री सखलेचा के विस क्षेत्र में हुई थी।

कुछ लोगों की शिकायत मिलने पर पत्र लिखा
पत्र वायरल होने का मामला शाम को संज्ञान में आया है। कुछ लोगों की शिकायत मिली थी उस पर चर्चा करने के बाद पत्र तैयार कर प्रोटोकॉल के तहत कलेक्टर को भेजा है। सीएम की मंशा भी है कि पुलिस व्यवस्था में बदलाव कर इसमें सुधार किया जाए।
ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा, कैबिनेट मंत्री व विधायक, जावद

