सीमेंट प्रबंधन:फैक्टरी में एक हजार से अधिक मजदूर रोज आते हैं तो कर्मचारियों के परिवारों को क्यों रोक रखा है

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विक्रम सीमेंट फैक्टरी खोर के प्रबंधन द्वारा कर्मचारियों के परिवारों को स्टाफ कॉलोनी से बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया जा रहा है। इस मुद्दे को भास्कर ने 24 नवंबर के अंक में प्रमुखता से उठाया। इस मामले पर जावद एसडीएम ने संज्ञान लेते हुए मंगलवार को कंपनी के अधिकारियों को बुलाया। उनको निर्देश दिए कि मानव अधिकार का हनन किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। प्रबंधन द्वारा सुरक्षा का दावा किया जा रहा है। जबकि कॉलोनी से प्रतिदिन 150 से अधिक कर्मचारियों के साथ एक हजार से अधिक मजदूर आसपास के गांव से रोज फैक्टरी मेंं काम करने आ रहे हैं। फिर कर्मचारियों के परिवारों को कॉलोनी से बाहर क्यों नहीं निकलने दिया जा रहा है। लॉकडाउन के बाद से फैक्टरी प्रबंधन द्वारा कॉलोनी के लोगों को बाहर निकलने से रोक दिया। आठ महीने से करीब 200 परिवार के एक हजार सदस्य कॉलोनी में ही रहने को मजबूर है। अपने रिश्तेदारों के यहां खुशी, गम या त्योहार पर मिलने तक नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। कोरोना से बचाव का प्रबंधन दावा कर रहा है। इसके बावजूद कॉलोनी में कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं। इनकी कांट्रेक्ट हिस्ट्री नहीं निकाली गई। रहवासियों ने बताया कि जो संक्रमित हो रहे हैं वे फैक्टरी में ही काम करते समय कोरोना की चपेट में आए हैं। नौकरी से निकालने के या कार्रवाई के डर से कर्मचारी खुलकर नहीं बोल रहे हैं। कुछ कर्मचारियों ने भास्कर को कॉल करके हकीकत बताई। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद प्रबंधन में हड़कंप मच गया। कॉलोनी में सख्ती की जानकारी देने वाले कर्मचारियों की तलाश में जुट गया। इसी बीच कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि खोर सहित आसपास के गांव व राजस्थान से प्रतिदिन अलग-अलग शिफ्ट में एक हजार से अधिक मजदूर काम के लिए आते हैं। उनके संपर्क में ही कर्मचारी व अधिकारी रहते हैं। इन हालात से ही स्टाफ कॉलोनी में मरीज मिल रहे हैं।

^सुरक्षा के नाम पर कोई भी फैक्टरी या संस्था मानव अधिकार का हनन नहीं कर सकती है। विक्रम सीमेंट फैक्टरी की स्टाफ कॉलोनी के संबंध में शिकायत मिली है। इस संबंध में जावद एसडीएम को जांच कर कार्रवाई के लिए कहा है। जितेंद्रसिंह राजे, कलेक्टर- नीमच ^मंगलवार को प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों को बुलाकर चर्चा की है। उनका कहना है कि हमने किसी तरह का प्रतिबंध नहीं लगा रखा है। एक-दो रोज में खोर पहुंचकर स्टाफ कॉलोनी का निरीक्षण करेंगे। रहवासियों से बात की जाएगी। अगर सख्ती की शिकायत मिली तो कार्रवाई करेंगे। -राजेंद्रसिंह, एसडीएम-जावद

