लक्ष्मी पूजन:घंटाघर के नृसिंह तो बघाना के गोपाल मंदिर में हैं लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • 200 साल से ज्यादा पुराना है अग्रवाल समाज का लक्ष्मी-नृसिंह मंदिर तो बघाना में है 81 पुराना गोपाल मंदिर

शहर के मध्य घंटाघर के पास देवी लक्ष्मी भगवान विष्णु के नरसिंह अवतार के साथ विराजित हैं। तिलक मार्ग पर 200 साल से ज्यादा पुराना लक्ष्मी-नृसिंह मंदिर है। उपनगर बघाना में 81 साल पुराना गोपाल मंदिर में लक्ष्मीजी विराजित है। दोनों मंदिर अग्रवाल समाज के है। लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल समाज की कुलदेवी होने से समाजजन यहां प्रतिवर्ष दीवाली पर महाआरती का आयोजन करते हैं। सुबह से समाज की महिलाओं सहित अन्य समाज के लोग दर्शन व पूजन करने आते हैं शाम को दीपक जलाते हैं। घंटाघर स्थित मंदिर में इस साल कोविड-19के कारण महाआरती नहीं होगी, बघाना में महाआरती की जाएगी।

प्राचीन लक्ष्मी-नृसिंह मंदिर
अग्रवाल समाज नीमच के सचिव नवीन गोयल ने बताया कि अंग्रेजों के समय तिलक मार्ग क्षेत्र रहवासी बस्ती और मुख्य बाजार था। टैगोर मार्ग क्षेत्र में अंग्रेजों के अंडर में था। तिलक मार्ग यह लक्ष्मी-नरसिंह मंदिर 200 साल से ज्यादा पुराना है। देवी लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल समाज की कुल देवी है। यहां भगवान विष्णु के नरसिंह अवतार के साथ विराजित है। यहां नृसिंहजी की प्रतिमा तो काले पत्थर से बनी है, जबकि लक्ष्मीजी की प्रतिमा अष्टधातु की बनी हुई है। अंतिम बार मंदिर का 2014 में जीर्णोद्घार कर नया स्वरूप दिया। पुजारी पं. चंचल गौड़ ने बताया कि मंदिर प्रतिवर्ष दीवाली पर विशेष पूजा-अर्चना होती है। आज पूजा-अर्चना तो परंपरानुसार होगी, लेकिन कोविड-19के कारण महाआरती का आयोजन बड़े स्तर पर नहीं होगा।

गोपालजी के साथ विराजित है लक्ष्मीजी-आज होगी महाआरती

उपनगर बघाना में फतेह चौक स्थित गाेपाल मंदिर है। अग्रवाल पंचायत समिति बघाना सचिव गोपाल गर्ग जीजी ने बताया कि मंदिर पर लगे शिलालेख के अनुसार अग्रवाल समाज का मंदिर 81 साल पुराना है। इस पर विक्रम संवत 1996 लिखा है। मंदिर में राधा-कृष्ण की दिव्य प्रतिमा है। देवी लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल समाज की कुलदेवी है और मंदिर समाज को होने के कारण बाद में यहां देवी लक्ष्मीजी की प्रतिमा विधि-विधान से विराजित की गई। सचिव गर्ग ने बताया दिवाली पर दिनभर मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करने समाजजन आते है। शाम को महिलाएं पहला दीपक मंदिर में लगाने आती हैं। शाम 7 बजे परंपरानुसार महाआरती की जाएगी। इस दौरान कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा।

