राजीनामा करने पर वापस मिलेगा न्याय शुल्क:नेशनल लोक अदालत आज, 7705 लंबित प्रकरणों की होगी सुनवाई

नीमच11 मिनट पहले
इस साल की दूसरी और आखरी नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन शनिवार को ऑफलाइन व ऑनलाइन जिला व तहसील न्यायालय में होगा। इसके लिए 17 खंडपीठों का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें प्री-लिटिगेशन के लगभग 5000 और 2705 न्यायालय में लंबित आपराधिक प्रकरणों को निराकरण के लिए रखा जाएगा। जिनकी सुनवाई के बाद खंडपीठ के पीठासीन अधिकारियों द्वारा निराकरण कर पक्षकार को लाभांवित किया जाएगा।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के तत्वावधान में जिला न्यायालय स्थित एडीआर भवन में शनिवार सुबह 10.30 बजे जिला न्यायाधीश ह्रदेश श्रीवास्तव की मुख्य उपस्थिति में नेशनल लोक अदालत का विधिवत शुभारंभ समारोह होगा। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव अपर न्यायाधीश संजय कुमार जैन ने बताया लोक अदालत के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर 12, जावद तहसील में 23 और मनासा तहसील में 2 खंडपीठ बनाकर न्यायाधीशों को उनका पीठासीन अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

प्रत्येक खंडपीठ में दो-दो अधिवक्ता सदस्य भी रहेंगे जो पक्षकारों के बीच आपसी सुलह- समझौते के आधार पर प्रकरणों का निराकरण करवाने में मुख्य भूमिका निभाएंगे। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते तीन लोक अदालत नहीं हो सकी और अब यह आखरी आयोजन भी कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के साथ हा़े रहा है। इस बार प्री-लिटिगेशन संबंधी बिजली, बीएसएनएल, बैंक व निकाय के प्रकरणों के निराकरण के लिए पक्षकार संबंधित विभाग के कार्यालय में भी संपर्क कर सकते है।

कर्मचारियों को अपने कार्यालय में भी बोर्ड लगाकर निराकरण करने के निर्देश गए है। साथ ही अन्य खंडपीठों में भी बिना मास्क किसी को प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा और दूरी का पालन करना भी अनिवार्य होग। वसूली के प्रकरणों में शासन द्वारा नियमानुसार छूट भी प्रदान की जा रही है। इसमें जो भी पक्षकार अगर समझौता करता है तो उसे निराकरण के बाद प्राधिकरण द्वारा फलदार पौधे देकर भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

