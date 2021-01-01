पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस विशेष:नीमच विकास की अपार संभावनाओं वाला शहर, आवश्यकता बड़ी सोच वाले दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व की

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

(संकलन किशोर जेवरिया) विकास एक सतत चलने वाली प्रक्रिया है। शहर में विकास की संभावना हमेशा बनी रहती है। इनमें से विकास की प्रक्रिया आगे की बजाय पीछे जाने लगे तो चिंता की बात होती है। आजादी के नीमच में केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ), रेलवे लोको, ओपियम फैक्टरी जैसी उपलब्धियां मिलीं। इसके बाद अल्कोलाइड प्लांट व सीसीआई सीमेंट फैक्टरी मिली।

शहर में नगर सुधार न्यास की स्थापना बड़ी बात थी। उस समय इंदौर के बाद नीमच में स्व. सीताराम जाजू के प्रयासों से नगर सुधार न्यास का कार्यालय खुला था। इससे शहर का तेजी से विकास हुआ। कई कॉलोनियां, मार्केट, स्टेडियम, स्वीमिंग पूल और चौड़ी सड़कें न्यास की विकास प्रक्रिया के अंग थे। समय के साथ यह थम गए। ऐसा नहीं है कि नीमच में विकास की संभावनाएं समाप्त हो गई हैं। जनप्रतिनिधियों की उदासीनता से विकास दर कम हुई। आज भी यदि जनप्रतिनिधि व अधिकारी प्रयास करें तो विकास की अनेक संभावनाएं बनाई जा सकती हैं।

किसी भी शहर की जनसंख्या का घटना-बढ़ना उस क्षेत्र के विकास से जुड़ा है। 1981 से नीमच में जनसंख्या बढ़ने की रफ्तार कम होती गई है। 1981 में जनसंख्या वृद्धि की रफ्तार 38.40% थी जो 2011 की जनगणना में 13.93% रह गई। जनसंख्या वृद्धि दर में 24.47% की गिरावट आई है। नियोजित परिवार इसका कारण हो सकता हैं लेकिन रोजगार के लिए युवाओं का यहां से पलायन भी शहर विकास में गिरावट का बड़ा कारण है।

नीमच से सीआरपीएफ का मुख्यालय हटना, रेलवे लोको हटना, सीसीआई फैक्टरी बंद होना, ओपियम एवं अल्काेलाइड प्लांट के उत्पादन में कमी और कोई नए उद्योग, नई टेक्नोलॉजी स्थापित नहीं होने के कारण पढ़े-लिखे और योग्य लोगों को रोजगार की कमी होती चली गई। हमारे यहां की युवा पीढ़ी अन्य शहरों में जाकर नौकरी/रोजगार करने लगे। इसके कारण नीमच की जनसंख्या बढ़ने का प्रतिशत कम होता गया।

नीमच सुधार न्यास का नगर पालिका में विलोपन

शहर के विकास की प्रक्रिया रुक-सी गई है। किसी जनप्रतिनिधि ने यह प्रयास नहीं किया कि विकास प्राधिकरण लाया जाए। जैसे स्व. जाजू नगर सुधार न्यास लाए थे। वैसे ही विकास प्राधिकरण लाया जा सकता है। इससे नीमच का योजनाबद्ध तरीके से विकास होगा। नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में डूंगलावदा, चंगेरा, खड़ावदा, लेवडा, धनेरियाकलां, अरनियाकुमार, जागोली, जयसिंहपुरा, हिंगोरिया, कनावटी, भोलियावास, रावतखेड़ा, जेतपुरा के शामिल होने का प्रस्ताव राजनीतिक कारणों से लंबित है। इन गांवों के नीमच नपा में शामिल होने पर जो कॉलोनियां कटी हैं उनके विकास को गति मिलेगी, गांव और क्षेत्र का विकास होगा।

अफीम उत्पादन का प्रमुख जिला

यहां का अल्काेलाइड कारखाना पहले जितनी उत्पादन क्षमता से कार्य करता था, अब नहीं करता। इसका कारण सरकार की नीतियां व जनप्रतिनिधियों की निष्क्रियता है। पहले यह कारखाना तीन पारियों में पूर्ण क्षमता से कार्य करता था। अब यहां एक पारी में काम होता है। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने इस बारे में कभी जानने और उसे बढ़ाने के बारे में चिंता नहीं की।

सीसीआई बंद होते ही निजी हाथों में चला गया सीमेंट उद्योग

इस फैक्टरी के बंद होने के बाद जिले का सीमेंट उद्योग निजी हाथों में चला गया। यहां से सीमेंट बनाकर अन्य यूनिट में भेजते हैं। बाकी सारा काम वहां होता है। सीमेंट से जुड़े अन्य कई उद्योग इनमें विभिन्न सीमेंट आर्टिकल का निर्माण होता है। यहां बड़े पैमाने पर लगाकर इसको बढ़ाया जा सकता था। फिलहाल कुछ छोटे-छोटे उद्योग यहां काम कर रहे हैं। इसके विस्तार की बहुत संभावनाएं हैं। निम्बाहेड़ा और चित्तौड़गढ़ इसका उदाहरण हैं।

हमारे शहर में नहीं आ सका चंबल नदी का पानी

कई वर्षों से चंबल का पानी नीमच में लाने की मांग हो रही है लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधियों ने इसके लिए काम नहीं किया। राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा में पानी की कमी के कारण उद्योग बंद होने के कगार पर पहुंच गए थे। वहां के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने चंबल का पानी लाने के प्रयास किए बल्कि उसे अमलीजामा पहना दिया। वहां में चंबल का पानी आने से पलायन करते उद्योग रुक गए। अब नए उद्योग भी स्थापित होने लगे हैं।

कृषि उपज मंडी शहर से बाहर जाए तो शुरू हो विकास

सन 2000 में नीमच का पहला मास्टर प्लान बना था। उस समय कृति के माध्यम से सुझाव दिया था कि नीमच की अनाज, दलहन और तिलहन मंडी शहर से बाहर बड़ी जगह स्थानांतरित कर वर्तमान मंडी औषधि फसलों की मंडी के रूप में विकसित किया जाना चाहिए। उस समय नीमच के आसपास काफी जमीन थी लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया। जनप्रतिनिधि व मंडी व्यापारी ऐसा नहीं चाहते थे।

उस समय मंडी बाहर चली जाती तो 20 वर्षों में मंडी से जुड़े गोदाम, दुकानें, मकान, सड़क, परिवहन के कारण कितना बढ़ जाता सोचा जा सकता है। अभी भी इस कार्य को जल्द कर उक्त योजना को मूर्तरूप दिया जा सकता है। औषधि फसल की मंडी के साथ औषधियों से जुड़े छोटे-बड़े उद्योग यहां स्थापित किए जा सकते हैं।

मेडिकल कॉलेज तीन गुना जमीन पर बनाने के प्रयास होना चाहिए

मेडिकल कॉलेज को कई अड़चनों के बाद स्वीकृति मिली। जमीन को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति अभी भी बनी हुई है। मेडिकल कॉलेज वांछित भूमि से भी तीन गुना जमीन पर बने, इसके प्रयास किए जाना चाहिए। मेडिकल कॉलेज के साथ, होस्टल, स्टाफ क्वार्टर्स, नर्सिंग कॉलेज, फार्मेसी कॉलेज विस्तार की अग्रिम योजना को ध्यान में रखा जाना चाहिए। इसके लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों को एकमत होकर काम करना चाहिए। इससे नीमच ही नहीं आसपास के कई शहर लाभान्वित होने वाले हैं।

बड़े स्कूल, कॉलेज और कोचिंग सेंटर की जरूरत है

शिक्षा आजकल जीवन का एक आवश्यक अंग बन गया है। अच्छी और गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के लिए कई बच्चे नीमच के बाहर मंदसौर, कोटा, इंदौर, पूना, बेंगलुरू में पढ़ रहे हैं। अच्छे स्कूल, कॉलेज, कोचिंग सेंटर की नीमच में अपार संभावनाएं हैं। खेल प्रतिभाओं का शहर रहा है लेकिन खेल मैदान इनडोर, आउटडोर स्टेडियम के अभाव में हमारी प्रतिभाओं को निखारने के अवसर नहीं मिलते

। प्रतिभा पनपने से पहले दम तोड़ देती है। केंद्रीय खेल विकास प्राधिकरण के माध्यम से नीमच में खेल प्रशाल का निर्माण किया जाना चाहिए। इसमें सभी खेलों के लिए आवश्यक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हों। इससे खेल के साथ कई लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser