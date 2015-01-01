पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्फबारी:शीतलहर से रात का तापमान 3 डिग्री गिरकर 11 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • आज से दिन व रात के तापमान में हो सकती है बढ़ोतरी, सर्दी से बचाव करना जरूरी

उत्तर भारत में पिछले दिनों हुई बर्फबारी व ठंड हवा के कारण जिले में दो दिन से तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट हो रही है। रात के समय हलकी शीत लहर चलने से तापमान दो दिन में 6 डिग्री कम हो गया। दिन के तापमान में भी बर्फबारी का असर अब जिले के मौसम पर दिखाई देने लगा है। एक ही दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 2 तो न्यूनतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट से रात और सर्द हो गई। शनिवार को दिनभर सूरज की तपन कम रही। ठंडी हवा के कारण लोगों को गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लेना पड़ा। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अगले दो-तीन दिन तापमान की यहीं स्थिति रहेगी। शनिवार को दिन का तापमान दूसरे दिन 24 डिग्री पर स्थिर रहा। सोमवार से दिन व रात के तापमान में दो से चार डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी होने से कुछ राहत मिल सकती है।
जिले के मौसम में पिछले तीन दिन में तेजी से बदलाव आया। उत्तर भारत से आ रही ठंडी हवा के कारण दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट लगातार जारी है। लोगों को रात के साथ अब दिन में भी गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। ठंडी हवा के कारण सूरज की तपन भी कम हो गई। इससे अधिकतम तापमान शनिवार को 2 डिग्री गिरकर 24 पर आ गया। रविवार को यह स्थिर रहा। रात में हल्की शीतलहर चलने से न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री कम होकर 11 डिग्री रहा। यह इस सर्दी का अब तक सबसे कम तापमान है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि सोमवार से दोनों तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने से सर्दी से राहत मिलेगी। बचाव के लिए सावधानी रखना जरूरी होगी। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक सीपी पचौरी ने कहा कि यह मौसम रबी फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद है। कम पानी वाले फसलें जमीन में नमी होने के कारण ग्रोथ करेगी। लोगों को इस मौसम में ज्यादा सावधानी रखना जरूरी है।
4 जनवरी को था 11 डिग्री तापमान- पिछली सर्दी में जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान 4 जनवरी 2020 को 11 डिग्री रहा था। उत्तर भारत में लगातार बर्फबारी के कारण डेढ़ महीने पहले ही जनवरी जैसी सर्दी का लोगों को अहसास होने लगा है।

आगे क्या: सोमवार से दिन के तापमान में 4 व रात के तापमान में 2 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी होने से ठंड का असर कम होगा। अगले तीन दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 29 व न्यूनतम 15 से 16 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। एक सप्ताह तक यही स्थिति रहने के बाद दोनों तापमान में फिर गिरावट शुरू होगी। दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से ही कड़के की सर्दी के आसार बन रहे हैं।

सबसे कम तापमान
वर्ष अधि./न्यूनतम
2016 30/15
2017 26/19
2018 30/21
2019 28/16
2020 24/11
5 दिन का तापमान
तारीख अधि./न्यूनतम
18 नवं. 31/20
19 नवं. 28/19
20 नवं. 26/17
21 नवं. 24/14
22 नवं. 24/12

