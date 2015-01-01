पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान:नीमच में रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज भी न्यूनतम तापमान में दो डिग्री की गिरावट होने की संभावना

अरब सागर में बने सिस्टम के कारण पांच दिन जिले में बादल छाए रहे। दो दिन हल्की बारिश हुई। इससे दिन के तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव का दौर रहा। बादलों के कारण रात का तापमान 12-13 डिग्री पर स्थिर रहा। मंगलवार शाम को मौसम साफ होते ही तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हुआ। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 9 डिग्री पर आ गया। अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री पर रहा। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अगले दो-तीन दिन रात के तापमान 3 डिग्री की गिरावट आ सकती है। बुधवार सुबह से धूप निकली। 14 किमी की रफ्तार से हवा चलने के कारण शीतलहर व गलन वाली सर्दी का लोगों को अहसास हुआ। दिनभर ठंड से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लिया। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22 तथा न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री पर था। बुधवार को दिन के तापमान स्थिर रहा। रात के तापमान में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। उत्तर भारत से आ रही शीतलहर के कारण यह स्थिति अगले पांच दिन बनी रहेगी। वर्ष 2018 में 16 दिसंबर को रात का तापमान 8 डिग्री पर गया था। दो साल बाद फिर से वहीं हालात बने और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें