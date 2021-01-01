पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:कोटा ट्रेन की कनेक्टिविटी नहीं, बस से करते हैं सफर

नीमच6 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना कॉल के पहले दो पैसेंजर व एक एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से 600 यात्री प्रतिदिन करते थे सफर

कोरोनाकाल में बंद हुई ट्रेनों का रेलवे द्वारा संचालन शुरू कर दिया। 10 माह बाद भी नीमच-मंदसौर के यात्रियों को वाया चित्तौड़गढ़ होकर कोटा के लिए ट्रेन कनेक्टिविटी नहीं मिली है। यात्रियों को राजस्थान रोडवेज की एक बस के भरोसे या फिर निजी वाहनों से सफर करना पड़ रहा है। इनमें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेन रतलाम-यमुनाब्रिज हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर है। जिसका संचालन नहीं होने के कारण मंदसौर, नीमच के यात्रियों को चित्तौड़गढ़, कोटा तथा रतलाम जाने के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। कोरोना काल के पहले हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर, मेरठ सिटी लिंक एक्सप्रेस तथा मंदसौर-कोटा पैसेंजर ट्रेन में प्रतिदिन 600 से अधिक यात्री सफर करते थे। हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर ट्रेन का दोनों दिशाओं से रोज दोपहर 12.30 बजे नीमच स्टेशन पर क्रॉसिंग होता था। इससे यात्रियों को दोनों दिशाओं में जाने के लिए ट्रेन की सुविधा मिलती थी। कोरोनाकाल के बाद इस ट्रेन का संचालन शुरू नहीं किया। इससे सुबह व दोपहर के समय रतलाम, चित्तौड़गढ़ जाने के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। मजबूरी में यात्रियों को बस से सफर करना पड़ रहा है।

हल्दीघाटी को चलाने पर रतलाम-उदयपुर ट्रेन का भी हो सकता है संचालन- रतलाम-यमुनाब्रिज-रतलाम हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर ट्रेन का रेलवे संचालन शुरू करे तो यात्रियों को रतलाम-उदयपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की अतिरिक्त सुविधा मिल सकती है। हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर ट्रेन का रैक ही शाम को रतलाम से रतलाम-उदयपुर एक्सप्रेस के रूप में संचालित किया जाता था। इससे शाम के समय मंदसौर-नीमच के यात्रियों को चित्तौड़गढ़-उदयपुर तथा सुबह के समय रतलाम के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा मिलती थी।

कुंभ में जाने के लिए नहीं मिलेगी कनेक्टिविटी

हरिद्वार में कुंभ शुरू हो रहा है। मेरठ सिटी-मंदसौर लिंक एक्सप्रेस व रतलाम-यमुनाब्रिज का संचालन रेलवे शुरू कर दे तो यात्रियों को 11 मार्च को कुंभ के पहले शाही स्नान में जाने की सुविधा मिल सकती है। कोटा के लिए राजस्थान रोडवेज की एक ही बस बांसवाड़ा-कोटा संचालित हो रही है। जो शाम को 4 बजे कोटा रवाना होती है। सीएमआई एनके जोशी ने बताया कि कोटा रूट पर संचालन की अनुमति नहीं मिली है।

