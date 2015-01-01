पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क पर सख्ती:दुकानों के बाहर न गोले और रस्सियां, अब यह लापरवाही हो सकती घातक, भीड़ रोकने का अब कोई इंतजाम नहीं

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
बाजार में मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले लोगों की भीड़ के साथ दूसरी बड़ी समस्या सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर बरती जा रही लापरवाही भी है। यही वजह काेरोना संक्रमण के लिए जिम्मेदार है। बाजार में शादियों की खरीदारी के लिए लोग बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान जिन दुकानों के बाहर गोले और रस्सियां की बाउंड्री हुआ करती थी, अब वहां भीड़ को रोकने के लिए ऐसी कोई बाधा नहीं है। लोगों के बीच दो गज की दूरी तो छोड़ो दो इंच की भी दूरी नहीं है। भास्कर ने अलग-अलग बाजारों का हाल देखा।

बोहरा गली मार्केट

पहले से सकरे इस मार्केट में इन दिनों इतनी भीड़ उमड़ रही है कि बार-बार जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है और लोग एक-दूसरे को धक्का देकर निकल रहे है। इस मार्केट में करीब 100 से अधिक दुकानें है। जिनमें किराना, इलेक्ट्रीक, बेग, शूज आदि की अलग-अलग छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान अधिकांश दुकानों पर रस्सियां से दूरी बनाने की कोशिश की थी और गोले भी बनाए गए थे अब यहां ऐसा एक भी दुकान पर नहीं है। भीड़ के कारण सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग इस मार्केट में बना पाना असंभव लगता है।

विजय टॉकीज परिसर सेल मार्केट

पुराने विजय टॉकीज परिसर में त्योहार के समय लगे अस्थायी सेल मार्केट अभी लगा है। यहां रोजाना बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुच रहे है लेकिन न तो कोई इंट्री गेट न ही किसी की कोई स्क्रीनिंग हो रही है न ही बिना मास्क वालों को टोका जा रहा है। इस बाजार में लगी सेल की हर दुकान पर लोग काफी पास पास खड़े होकर खरीददारी कर रहे है उन्हें कोरोना का कोई डर नही है। दुकानों पर ग्राहकों के लिए कोई डिस्टेंस बनाने की व्यवस्था नहीं की जा रही है।

वूलन मार्केट

सर्दी का सीजन होते ही शहर में जगह-जगह गर्म कपड़ों का वूलन मार्केट भी सज गया है। इसमें विजय टॉकिज चौराहा, गोल चौराहा, फव्वारा चौक पर लगे इन मार्केट भी इन दिनों पर स्वेटर, जॉकेट, मफलर खरीदने के लिए रोजाना कई लोग पहुंच रहे है। यहां भी व्यापारियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने के लिए कोई गोले नहीं बनाए न ही दूरी का पालन करवाया जा रहा है। लोग एक-दूसरे से सटकर खरीदारी करते है लेकिन जिम्मेदारों का कोई ध्यान नहीं जाता है।

7 नए मरीज मिले, सभी पॉजिटिव नीमच शहर के

नीमच | कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार नहीं रुक रही है। मंगलवार को नीमच लैब से 236 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में सात नए पॉजिटिव मिले। यह सभी नीमच शहर के विभिन्न मोहल्लों के है। इनके साथ ही कुल आंकड़ा 2608 पर पहुंच गया। कोविड केयर सेंटर से 10 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया। अब तक 2413 मरीज ठीक होकर घर पहुंच चुके हैं। मंगलवार को रतलाम लैब से 56 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में 8 रिजेक्ट हुए बाकी निगेटिव रहे।​​​​​​​

