मानसून की विदाई:पांच साल में सबसे ठंडा रहा 3 नवंबर, न्यूनतम पारा 150 पर पहुंचा

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन का तापमान चार दिन से 30 डिग्री पर स्थिर, अगले दो दिन में दोनों तापमान में आएगी गिरावट

मानसून की विदाई व पिछले सप्ताह हुई बारिश के बाद रात ठंडी होने लगी है। रात के तापमान एक दिन में 3 डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। सुबह व रात में ठंड तथा दिन में तापमान 30 डिग्री पर रहने से लाेगाें के स्वास्थ्य पर भी प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में रात का तापमान और गिरेगा। पिछले पांच साल में पहली बार नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में सबसे ठंडी रात 3 नवंबर को रही। सुबह-शाम तेज होती ठंड से लोगों ने गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लेना शुरू कर दिया है। जिले में अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में न्यूनतम तापमान प्रतिवर्ष 20 से 19 डिग्री के आसपास रहा था। पिछले वर्ष अक्टूबर तक बारिश का दौर चला था। इससे दिन का तापमान 30 व रात का तापमान 18 डिग्री था। इस बार बारिश कम होने के कारण अक्टूबर के अंतिम दिन तापमान 32 डिग्री पर रहा जो नवंबर के तीन दिन में 2 डिग्री कम होकर 30 डिग्री पर आ गया। सबसे ज्यादा 5 डिग्री की गिरावट रात के तापमान में आई। पांच दिन में 15 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

आगे क्या: गेहूं व अफीम फसल की बोवनी के लिए सही समय: इस बार औसत से कम बारिश हुई। किसानों ने रबी में एक पानी फसल की ज्यादा बोवनी की। वर्तमान में ठंडक से खेतों में नमी बढ़ रही है। गेहूं व अफीम की फसल की बोवनी के लिए सही समय है। इससे आगे फसल को ग्रोथ मिलेगी। रात में तेज ठंड होने पर नमी ज्यादा रहेगी। अगले तीन दिन में रात का तापमान 12 से 13 डिग्री तक आ जाएगा।

बदलते मौसम में सुरक्षा जरूरी: कोरोना संक्रमण चल रहा है। विशेषज्ञों ने ठंड में इसकी रफ्तार बढ़ने का अंदेशा जताया है। ऐसे में हर व्यक्ति बदलते मौसम में स्वास्थ्य पर ध्यान दें। ठंड में गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही बाहर निकले। बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को सूरज निकलने के बाद ही घर से बाहर जाने दें।

पांच दिन का तापमान

तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
03 नवंबर 31 15
02 नवंबर 30 18
01 नवंबर 30 17
31 अक्टूबर 30 19
30 अक्टूबर 32 20

5 साल में 3 नवं. का तापमान

तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
2016 29 18
2017 30 17
2018 32 20
2019 32 19
2020 31 15


