स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना:अधिकारी पात्र लोगों को दिलाएंगे 10 हजार का ऋण

नीमच11 मिनट पहले
  • योजना के जो प्रकरण लंबित उनका एक सप्ताह में करना होगा निराकरण

प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पात्र लोगों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। इससे पात्र लोगों को जाेड़ा जाए। इस योजना के तहत बैंकों में आने वाले ऑनलाइन प्रकरणों को स्वीकार कर आवेदकों को ऋण वितरण किया जाए। योजना का प्रचार-प्रसार करने के साथ लोगों को जोड़ने के लिए जिले की सभी नगर परिषद व नपा के सीएमओ टीम बनाकर अपने क्षेत्रों के बाजार व घर-घर संपर्क कर इसकी जानकारी देकर पात्र लोगों से आवेदन करवाएंगे। इसमें ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने वालों को ब्याज मुक्त 10 हजार रुपए का ऋण रोजगार के लिए दिया जाएगा।

यह बात कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने शुक्रवार को कलेक्टोरेट स्थित सभाकक्ष में जिला स्तरीय बैंकर्स समन्वय समिति की बैंकों के प्रतिनिधियों से कही। उन्होंने बैंकों से शाखावार पीएम स्वनिधि, पीएम, सीएम स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना में अब तक स्वीकृत प्रकरणों में जारी की गई ऋण राशि की जानकारी लेकर समीक्षा की। दोनों योजना के तहत जिन बैंकों ने शत प्रतिशत प्रकरण स्वीकृत कर हितग्राही को राशि वितरित कर दी उनकी सराहना की।

जिन बैंकों में योजना की प्रगति कम मिली उनके शाखा प्रबंधकों को एक सप्ताह में शत प्रतिशत लंबित प्रकरणों को स्वीकृत कर निराकरण के निर्देश दिए। विभिन्न विभागों के मैदानी अधिकारियों से कहा कि वे बैंक शाखाओं से संपर्क कर योजनाओं में लंबित प्रकरण जल्द स्वीकृत कराएं। किसी आवेदक काे बैंक शाखा में दस्तावेजीकरण के लिए जाना जरूरी है तो संबंधित अधिकारी उन्हें बैंक में ले जाकर प्रक्रिया पूरी करवाकर ऋण राशि उपलब्ध कराए। जिपं सीईओ आशीष सांगवान, एलडीएम एससी यादव उपस्थित थे।

