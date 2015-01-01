पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:10% ही स्कूल में दे रहे परीक्षा बाकी घर ले जाकर हल कर रहे पेपर

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
स्कूलों में इस तरह सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क के साथ परीक्षा ली जा रही है।
  • जिलेभर में स्थित 118 स्कूलों के 90 फीसदी विद्यार्थी हो रहे सम्मिलित, 28 तक चलेगी परीक्षा

सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए कॉलेजों की तर्ज पर ओपन बुक प्रणाली से छमाही परीक्षा के रूप में रिवीजन टेस्ट लिए जा रहे है। इसमें जिले के सभी 118 सरकारी स्कूलों के 90 फीसदी विद्यार्थी शामिल हो रहे है। क्योंकि इसके अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में भी जुड़ेंगे।

इस टेस्ट के लिए बच्चों के पास घर और स्कूल दोनों जगह परीक्षा देने का विकल्प है लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से अधिकांश बच्चे घरों पर ही पुस्तकों की मदद से प्रश्न पत्र हल कर रहे है। 10 फीसदी छात्र भी स्कूल तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे है। कोरोना काल में चल रही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से विद्यार्थियों के शैक्षणिक स्तर में सुधार का पता लगाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा 20 से 28 नवंबर तक कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों का रिवीजन टेस्ट लिया जा रहा है। इसमें जिले के पंजीकृत 23 हजार 887 में से अधिकांश विद्यार्थी शामिल हो रहे है। परीक्षा में ओपन पद्धति और घर पर रहकर प्रश्न पत्र हल करने का विकल्प होने से विद्यार्थियों को काफी सुविधाजनक लग रहा है। इसके लिए अभिभावक भी सहमत है जो उन्हें यह परीक्षा देने के लिए प्रेरित भी कर रहे है। जो विद्यार्थी स्कूलों में परीक्षा देने आ रहे है तो उन्हें स्क्रीनिंग के बाद प्रवेश दे रहे है तथा सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ बिठाया जा रहा है।

स्कूलों से उत्तरपुस्तिका और प्रश्न पत्र देने के बाद उन्हें अलग-अलग समय में सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ जमा भी करवा रहे है।
स्कूलों को रोजाना विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपडेट करना पड़ रहा डाटा-टेस्ट के लिए संबंधित स्कूलों द्वारा विमर्श पोर्टल के माध्यम से ही प्रश्न पत्रों को डाउनलोड कर विद्यार्थियों को उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे है। साथ ही रोजाना हो रही इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों की स्थिति भी उन्हें इस पोर्टल पर दर्ज करना हैै। बाद में मूल्यांकन करने के बाद भी वह भी पोर्टल पर डालेंगे और उसके माध्यम से ही विभाग परिणामों की घोषणा भी करेंगा।
शत प्रतिशत बच्चे दे रहे परीक्षा- जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित उत्कृष्ट उमावि में विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा देने के लिए कमरे व टेबलों की व्यवस्था भी की गई है। यहां कुल 805 विद्यार्थी पंजीकृत है इनमें से भी सभी रिवीजन टेस्ट दे रहे है लेकिन इनमें से स्कूल कोई नहीं आ रहा है। यह परीक्षा ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दाेनाें माेड से ली जा रही है। विद्यार्थियों के सामने दाेनाें विकल्प हैं, वे स्कूल से पेपर घर ले जाकर भी हल करके उत्तर पुस्तिका स्कूल में जमा कर सकते हैं।

स्कूलों में 10 फीसदी बच्चे पहुंच रहे
रिवीजन टेस्ट परीक्षा 20 से 28 नवंबर तक चल रही है। इसमें अधिकांश बच्चे घर पर परीक्षा दे रहे और स्कूल में 10 प्रतिशत बच्चे ही परीक्षा दे रहे है। विद्यार्थियों के पास दोनों विकल्प है मौजूद है। उन्हें जहां सुविधाजनक लग रहा है वहां से टेस्ट देकर बाद में स्कूल आकर उत्तरपुस्तिका जमा करवा रहे है।
केएल बामनिया, डीईओ, नीमच

