समृद्धि की ओर बढ़ रहे किसान:अकबर के समय भारत आई अफीम, मालवा में अंग्रेज लाए, अब नीमच-मंदसौर में ही होती है देश की 60% अफीम

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
अफीम की फसल लेेने के दौरान सर्द मौसम में सुबह-सुबह लुने (डोडे से अफीम एकत्र करना) का काम किया जाता है। चीरे दोपहर में लगाते हैं ताकि अगले दिन सुबह-सुबह डोडों से अफीम ली जा सके।
अफीम की फसल लेेने के दौरान सर्द मौसम में सुबह-सुबह लुने (डोडे से अफीम एकत्र करना) का काम किया जाता है। चीरे दोपहर में लगाते हैं ताकि अगले दिन सुबह-सुबह डोडों से अफीम ली जा सके।
  • नीमच जिले में अफीम की जवाहर-16 किस्म विकसित हुई जो कृषकों के लिए बनी रही श्रेष्ठतम

भारत में अफीम की खेती मुगल शासक अकबर के समय में 1556 से लेकर 1605 में शुरू हुई। उस समय उत्तर भारत में ही इसकी खेती की जाती थी। 1773 में ब्रिटिश शासन में अंग्रेजों ने इसे कब्जे में ले लिया और मालवांचल लेकर आ गए। पहले जिले में रंगीन फूलों वाली अफीम की किस्में बोई जाती थीं। इनमें अफीम और खसखस दोनोंं कम आती थी।

डोडे में चार से पांच बार चीरे लगाते हैं। एक चीरे में पांच लाइनें ऐसे खींचते हैं कि डोडा फूटे नहीं और दूध निकल आए। यही काला दूध अफीम है।
डोडे में चार से पांच बार चीरे लगाते हैं। एक चीरे में पांच लाइनें ऐसे खींचते हैं कि डोडा फूटे नहीं और दूध निकल आए। यही काला दूध अफीम है।

अब किसान सफेद फूलों वाली सर्वश्रेष्ठ किस्म ही जिले में बोते हैं। पोस्तादाना के भाव 1 लाख रुपए क्विंटल तक मिलने लगे हैं। आज नीमच जिला सबसे बड़े अफीम उत्पादक के रूप में देश-विदेश में जाना जाता है। अफीम का निर्यात करने से भारत को विदेशी मुद्रा भी प्राप्त होती है। अफीम की मार्फिन कई दवाइयों में काम आती है। मालवा के अर्थशास्त्र पर अफीम का गहरा असर है।

अफीम की तस्करी ने दाग भी लगाया

अफीम उत्पादन की लागत, सरकार द्वारा दिए जाने वाले मूल्य और नशे के बाजार मेें उसकी कीमत के बीच इतना है कि किसान चाहे-अनचाहे नशे के सौदागरों को बेचने को विवश हैं। सच मानें तो जितनी अफीम केंद्रीय नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की नीमच (मप्र) और गाजीपुर (उप्र) की फैक्टरी मेें पहुंचती है, कमोबेश उसकी आधी नशे के सौदागारों के पास पहुंचती है।

जो अफीम नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो किसान से एक हजार से 2500 रुपए प्रतिकिलो के हिसाब से खरीदता है। वहीं अफीम काले बाजार में एक लाख रुपए किलो के हिसाब से बिकती है। 10 किलो अफीम का आसवनीकरण करके एक किलो हेरोइन या ब्राउनशुगर बनाई जाती है। यानी जिस एक किलो ब्राउनशुगर का पुलिस अंतरराष्ट्रीय मूल्य एक करोड़ रुपए बताती है।

अफीम तस्करों ने नीमच को बदनाम भी किया

प्रदेश के अफीम बेल्ट नीमच और मंदसौर में 109 फरार ड्रग तस्कर हैं। ये प्रदेश में ड्रग की बिक्री को रोकने को लेकर सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के लिए चिंता का कारण बने हुए हैं। चिंता की बात यह है कि फरार आरोपी ड्रग की तस्करी में गुप्त रूप से सक्रिय हो सकते हैं और देश में एक अज्ञात व्यापक नेटवर्क के माध्यम से ड्रग के अवैध व्यापार की चेन बना सकते हैं।

इनमें से कुछ तस्कर पंजाब, राजस्थान और उत्तरप्रदेश में फर्जी पहचान के साथ रहने वाले हो सकते हैं। साल 2003 से ही ये सभी तस्कर और ड्रग बेचने वालों को ‘फरार’ घोषित कर दिया है। अनुमान है कि इन तस्करों में से कम से कम 79 तस्कर नीमच जिले से हैं और 30 मंदसौर जिले से हैं।

रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार साल 2003 और मई 2016 के बीच नीमच कैंट पुलिस स्टेशन के क्षेत्र से लापता होने वाले 19 तस्करों की सबसे बड़ी संख्या घोषित की गई थी। इसके बाद जावद व अन्य थानों व क्षेत्रों से फरार तस्करों की संख्या जारी की गई।

बहुत संवेदनशील फसल होती है अफीम

मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ अफीम की फसल पर बीमारियों का प्रकोप बढ़ने लगता है। अफीम की गुणवत्ता पर प्रभाव पड़ता है और किसानों के पट्टे कटते हैं। अफीम की फसल को पर्याप्त ठंड की जरूरत होती है। दिन में तेज धूप व रात में पर्याप्त ठंड नहीं होने से पौधों की बढ़वार प्रभावित होती है। इसके लिए किसान कई प्रकार के उर्वरक व कीटनाशक का उपयोग करते हैं। कई बार इससे फायदा नहीं मिल पाता। परिवार का एक न एक सदस्य फसल के पास रात और दिन बिताता है।

