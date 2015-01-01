पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम हेल्पलाइन:नपा में 16 अधिकारियों के पास लेवल-4 की 218 शिकायतें पेंडिंग, निराकरण करने में गंभीर नहीं, कैसे मिले जनता को राहत

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • दो उपयंत्री, दो सहायक, प्रभारी राजस्व अधिकारी, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने शिकायतें फाइलों में रखीं

सीएम हेल्पलाइन का उद्देश्य जनता की समस्याओं का तत्काल निराकरण कर उन्हें राहत देना है। किसी भी विभाग की शिकायत लेवल 1 पर दर्ज होती है। समय पर निराकरण नहीं होने पर वह लेवल-4 तक पहुंच जाती है। इसकी समय-समय पर मुख्यमंत्री व कलेक्टर द्वारा समीक्षा की जाती है। इसके बावजूद नपा में 16 अधिकारियों के पास अब तक 218 शिकायतें पेंडिंग है। यह अधिकारी बरसों से नपा में जमे हुए हैं। इस कारण इन्हें कार्रवाई का भी डर नहीं रहता। जनता शिकायतों के निराकरण के लिए नपा के चक्कर लगाती है। नगर पालिका में उपयंत्री व सहायक यंत्री का बोलबाला है। वे विभागों के अधिकारियों की भी नहीं सुनते। शिकायतों का समय पर निराकरण नहीं होता। इन एई व एसई के यहां से तबादला भी हुअा। उनका नीमच नपा से मोह नहीं छूटा और कुछ समय में वापस ट्रांसफर करवाकर आ गए। इस कारण नपा की व्यवस्था सुधरने की जगह और बिगड़ती जा रही है। सीएम हेल्पलाइन का उद्देश्य शिकायत दर्ज होते ही संबंधित को राहत देना है। लेकिन कई महीनों से दर्ज शिकायतों का अब तक निराकरण नहीं हुआ है। शहरी सीमा क्षेत्र में 40 वार्ड है। दो उपयंत्री को 20-20 वार्ड दे रखे हैं। जहां निर्माण सहित अन्य सभी काम देखने की जिम्मेदारी है। दोनों उपयंत्री ने 116 शिकायतें पेंडिंग में डाल रखी है। दो सहायक यंत्री में से एक के पास जलकर, पीएम आवास, सीवरेज संबंधी पांच शिकायतें है। इसके अलावा राजस्व अधिकारी, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, राशन कार्ड शाखा निर्माण विभाग के जिम्मेदारों के पास भी शिकायतें रखी हुई है। इनका निराकरण नहीं होने से सीएम हेल्पलाइन में नीमच नपा की स्थिति सबसे खराब है।

सालों से जमे अधिकारी : ट्रांसफर होने के बाद भी दो-चार माह इधर-उधर रहने के बाद वापस लौट आते हैं नपा नीमच

किसके पास कितनी शिकायतें पेंडिंग

अधिकारी शिकायत
उपयंत्री मेघवाल 60
उपयंत्री परमार 56
प्रभारी राजस्व अधिकारी चांदना 48
इंजीनियर सोनी 19
पीएम आवास, इसरार 08
सहायक यंत्री मालवीय 05
स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी शर्मा 03
स्वच्छता निरीक्षण देवानंद 04
स्वच्छता निरीक्षण टांकवाल 03
(इसके अलावा सहायक ग्रेड-3 कैलाश के पास दो, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक भारतसिंह, राशन कार्ड शाखा नईम, सरानि अरविंद व्यास, सहायक ग्रेड-2 महेश रामानी व निर्माण योजना सोहेल के पास एक-एक शिकायत पेंडिंग पड़ी है।)

नहीं दिला सके अब तक नई योजना- सहायक यंत्री केके टांक शुरू से नपा में पदस्थ है। इनके द्वारा शहर को नई योजना नहीं दिलाई। इनके साथ उपयंत्री एमआर मंदारा भी रहते हैं। इनके पास लेवल-4 की पांच शिकायतें पेंडिंग है।

इनके ट्रांसफर हुए जो वापस आ गए

उपयंत्री ओपी परमार: पूर्व में रामपुरा ट्रांसफर हुआ था। वहां पर पाइप लाइन डालने में हुई गड़बड़ी के बाद प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ। एक साल बाद ही वापस नीमच नपा में भेज दिया। इनके पास लेवल-4 की 56 शिकायतें पेंडिंग है।

उपयंत्री अंबालाल मेघवाल: पूर्व में उज्जैन ट्रांसफर हुआ। एक साल में वापस नीमच आ गए। इनके पास लेवल-4 की सबसे अधिक 60 शिकायतें पेंडिंग पड़ी हुई है। लोगों को चक्कर लगाना पड़ रहे हैं।

निर्माण संबंधी शिकायतों अधिक पेंडिंग है। जनसमस्या वाली शिकायतों का सात दिन में निराकरण करने के लिए कहा है।- जितेंद्रसिंह राजे, कलेक्टर व प्रशासक नपा, नीमच

