पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीप पर्व:ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में लोगों ने दो और चार पहिया 400 वाहन शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदे

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंड के कारण इस साल बाजार में एलईडी टीवी के साथ इलेक्ट्रिक केतली और थर्मस की भी रही डिमांड

काेराेना का डर भी धनतेरस काे फीका नहीं कर सका। शहर में गुरुवार को शुक्रवार दो दिन धनतेरस का पर्व रहा। दोनों दिन बाजार में खरीदारी हुई। बाजार में कुछ बदलाव दिखा तो काेराेना के कारण लाइफस्टाइल बदली और स्टीमर, इलेक्ट्रिक केतली जैसे सामान जमकर बिके, तो सराफा के साथ ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री रही। शहर के नयाबाजार-तिलक मार्ग और टैगोर मार्ग स्थित चाैक-चाैराहाें पर लगी अस्थायी दुकानों से लेकर बर्तन, कपड़ा, सराफा की स्थायी बड़ी दुकानों पर भीड़ रही। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और बर्तन की खरीदी में गृहिणियों का रुझान रहा। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद दीपोत्सव ऐसा त्योहार है, जब किसी प्रकार का प्रतिबंध नहीं होने के साथ शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण काबू में होने के कारण लोग धनतेरस पर बाजार में बेखौफ निकले और जमकर खरीदारी की। संभावित भीड़ देखते हुए प्रशासन व पुलिस ने नयाबाजार-तिलक मार्ग और टैगोर मार्ग पर ऑटाे रिक्शा सहित चार पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगा रखा था। इस कारण जाम जैसी स्थिति बार-बार निर्मित नहीं हुई। केवल दो पहिया वाहनों का ही प्रवेश था, ऐसे में लोगों द्वारा बेतरतीब तरीके से वाहन खड़े करने के कारण आवागमन में जरूर परेशानी आई। शहर में गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार काे धनतेरस का अबूझ मुहूर्त रात तक रहने से खरीददारी के लिए ज्यादा समय मिला। खास बात यह थी कि लोगों ने त्योहार की खरीदारी के साथ शादी-विवाह के लिए भी खरीददारी की। सराफा बाजार में शहरी के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की ग्राहकी देखी गई। ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में लोगों ने पिछले साल के मुकाबले ज्यादा वाहन खरीदे। शुक्रवार के मुहूर्त में 400 से ज्यादा वाहन शहर में बिके। इसमें 300 से ज्यादा तो दो पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री हुई। स्थिति यह थी कि बिना गेयर वाले दो पहिया वाहनों का तो कुछ जगह स्टॉक खत्म हो गया। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस बार चार पहिया वाहनों की खरीदी ज्यादा हुई। सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड 7 लाख रुपए तक कीमत वाले वाहनों की रही। वाहनों पर फाइनेंस और स्कीम के कारण अच्छी पूछ-परख रही। कपड़ा-रेडीमेड बाजार में रौनक छाई रही।

डिजाइनर दीये ज्यादा पंसद किए गए

बाजार में मिट्टी के दियां की मांग रही। सुभाष प्रजापति ने बताया सांचे से बने डिजाइनर दिए महिलाओं की पहली पसंद रही। मिट्टी के सामान्य दिए एक रुपए के दाे और 70 रुपए सैकड़ा है। डिजाइनर दिए 5 रुपए नग से लेकर 250 रुपए नग तक हैं। दीपक के साथ मिट्टी का सजावटी सामान भी जमकर खरीदारी हुई।
बर्तन बाजार में रही रौनक
बर्तन बाजार में धनतेरस पर रौनक रही। व्यवसायियों की माने तो धनतेरस पर तांबे, स्टील के बर्तन के साथ प्रतिमाओं की खरीदी ज्यादा हुई, लोगों ने शादी-विवाह और गिफ्ट देने के अनुरूप भी खरीददारी की।

गर्म पानी की मशीन की रही बिक्री

त्याेहार के साथ मौसमी और बदलती जरूरतें पूरी करने का सामान इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकानों पर खूब बिका। स्टीमर, गर्म पानी की मशीन, थर्मस, ऑफिसाें में चाय और गरम पानी के लिए इलेक्ट्रिक केटली, गीजर, गर्म और ठंडा पानी देने वाली स्विच मशीन जैसे सामान पसंद किए गए। तो एलईडी, फ्रीज, माइक्रोवेव सहित अन्य सामान की भी खरीदी रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें