मनमानी:परमिट मंदसौर का, सवारी नीमच की ले रहे, रास्ते में दूसरी बस में चढ़ाते हैं यात्रियों को

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निजी बस में यात्रियों से वसूला जा रहा मनमाना किराया, खड़े होकर करना पड़ता है सफर

त्योहारी सीजन शुरू होते ही रतलाम-नीमच-चित्तौड़गढ़ मार्ग पर यात्री भार बढ़ने लगा है। नियमित ट्रेनों का संचालन नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को निजी बसों में ही सफर करना पड़ रहा है। बस कंडक्टर द्वारा यात्रियों के साथ खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। बस का परमिट रतलाम से मंदसौर का है। लेकिन रतलाम से सवारी नीमच, निंबाहेड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़ तक की बैठा रहे हैं। मंदसौर में नीमच जाने वाली बस में क्रॉसिंग के नाम पर यात्रियों के साथ खिलवाड़ कर परेशान किया जा रहा है। रतलाम से चित्तौड़गढ़ जाने वाले यात्री को दो स्थानों पर बस बदलना पड़ रही है। सीट दिलाने का आश्वासन देकर यात्रियों को बैठाते है और क्रॉसिंग वाली बस में चढ़ाने के बाद कंडक्टर उन्हें सीट तक उपलब्ध नहीं कराते हैं। इसके कारण बस में रोज विवाद की स्थिति बन रही है। रतलाम-मंदसौर-नीमच-चित्तौड़गढ़ के बीच दौड़ रही मीनाक्षी बस में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को पूरा कराया देने के बाद भी जगह नहीं मिलती। परमिट के अनुसार मंदसौर तक की सवारी बैठाना होती है। लेकिन नीमच, चित्तौड़गढ़ तक की सवारी को बैठा लेते हैं। बस के मंदसौर पहुंचने पर इन यात्रियों को दूसरी बस में क्रॉसिंग देकर बैठाया जाता है।

सीधी बस का कहकर बैठाते है यात्रियों को- रतलाम या नीमच बस स्टैंड से मीनाक्षी बस के कंडक्टर द्वारा रतलाम या चित्तौड़गढ़ की सवारी को सीधी बस का कहकर बैठाया जाता है। बस रवाना होते ही पूरा किराया वसूल लिया जाता है। जब बस मंदसौर पहुंचती है तो वहां दूसरी बस में बैठने के लिए कह दिया जाता है। इसी तरह नीमच में चित्तौड़गढ़ की बस में बैठने के लिए जगह रोकने का कहकर उतार दिया जाता है। इससे यात्री परेशान होते है।

मंदसौर में स्टेडियम के यहां देते हैं क्रॉसिंग- रतलाम से सुबह 10.25 बजे मंदसौर रवाना होने वाली मीनाक्षी बस में नीमच, चित्तौड़गढ़ की सवारी बैठाने के बाद उन्हें मंदसौर में बस स्टैंड पर नहीं उतारते हुए बाहर ही स्टेडियम के यहां नीमच जाने वाली मीनाक्षी बस में बैठाया जाता है। ऐसे में बुजुर्ग यात्रियों को चढ़ने उतरने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। नीमच जाने वाली बस का समय एक बजे बस स्टैंड छोड़ने का है। क्रॉसिंग में बस लेट हो जाती है तो फिर बस को प्रताप बस स्टैंड नहीं रोकते हुए सीधे निकाल लेते हैं। इससे यहां बस का इंतजार कर रहे यात्रियों को समय पर सुविधा नहीं मिलने के कारण परेशान होना पड़ता है।

10 रुपए अधिक वसूल रहे किराया- सूची के अनुसार रतलाम से नीमच का 140 रु., रतलाम से मंदसौर का 80, मंदसौर से नीमच का 52 रुपए किराया है। मीनाक्षी बस के कंडक्टर द्वारा इसमें 10 रुपए की वृद्धि करके किराया वसूला जाता है। यात्री द्वारा तय किराया बताया जाता है तो उससे विवाद करते हुए बस से नीचे उतरने तक का बाेल दिया जाता है। इसी तरह अन्य बस के कंडक्टरों द्वारा भी किराया अधिक वसूलकर मनमानी की जा रही है।

परमिट रतलाम का तो नीमच में क्यों दे रहे क्रॉसिंग- निंबाहेड़ा चलने वाली मीनाक्षी बस के आगे रतलाम, मंदसौर तक जाने का बोर्ड लगा रखा है। सोमवार दोपहर 2.30 बजे नीमच पहुंची इस बस के कंडक्टर द्वारा यात्रियों को बस स्टैंड के बाहर ही मंदसौर जाने वाली बस में क्रॉसिंग देकर चढ़ाया। बस पहले से फुल थी। ऐसे में निंबाहेड़ा से मंदसौर, रतलाम जाने वाले कई यात्रियों को खड़े रहकर सफर करना पड़ा।

बस में सफर के दौरान इन बातों का ध्यान रखें
1. बस कंडक्टर से कंफर्म करें की बस नीमच, चित्तौड़गढ़ जाएगी या नहीं।
2. क्रॉसिंग का कहने पर बस जहां तक जा रही वहीं तक का टिकट लें।
3. जरूरी हैं तो क्रॉसिंग बस में सफर करें लेकिन सीट खाली मिले।
4. कंडक्टर द्वारा विवाद किया जाए तो इसकी शिकायत आरटीओ को करें।
5. प्रशासन द्वारा तय किराये से अधिक राशि मांगने पर शिकायत कर सकते हैं।

^जिस बस पर परमिट अनुसार बोर्ड नहीं लगा है उनकी जांच की जाएगी। जो बसें परमिट के अलावा दूसरे शहर का बोर्ड लगाकर यात्रियों को बैठा रहे हैं तो इन पर कार्रवाई करेंगे। यात्रियों के साथ मनमानी करने वाले बस मालिकों के खिलाफ जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यात्रियों की शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई करेंगे। विक्रमसिंह राठौड़, जिला परिवहन अधिकारी, नीमच

