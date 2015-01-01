पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की रफ्तार:बिना मास्क वालों के फोटो खींचे फिर 200 से 1000 तक के काटे चालान, एक घंटे में 100 से अधिक पर कार्रवाई

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के संकेत मिल गए हैं। त्योहार के समय प्रशासन ने बिना मास्क वालों पर सख्ती कम कर दी थी तो लोग लापरवाह हुए गाइड लाइन को भूल गए। जिले में मरीजों की संख्या बढऩे लगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने सभी कलेक्टरों को गाइड लाइन का सख्ती से पालन कराने के आदेश दिए तो दूसरे दिन ही इसका शहर की सड़कों पर देखने को मिला। पुलिस व प्रशासन का अमला बाजार में पहुंचा और बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों के चालान बनाना शुरू किए। टीम को देख कोई हाथ जोड़ने लगा तो कोई गलती मांगते हुए माफी मांग रहा था। एक घंटे में करीब 100 से अधिक लोगों के चालान बनाकर जुर्माना वसूला। दुकानों पर बिना मास्क के बैठे दुकानदारों के भी चालान बनाए। पटेल चाल स्थित पटेल प्लाजा में भी टीम पहुंची और बिना मास्क वालों पर कार्रवाई की। इससे बिना मास्क के घूम रहे लोगों में हड़कंप मचा और आनन फानन में मास्क खरीदकर कर लगाना शुरू किए। यह कार्रवाई अब लगातार चलेगी ताकि संक्रमण की रफ्तार को किसी तरह से रोका जा सके। कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे के निर्देश पर शनिवार सुबह तहसीलदार अजय हिंगे के नेतृत्व में पुलिस अमले के साथ टीम ने शहर के कमल चौक, टैगोर मार्ग, वीर पार्क, सब्जी मंडी, शापिंग काम्प्लेक्स, पटेल प्लाजा समेत अन्य जगह पर पैदल भ्रमण करते हुए बिना मास्क के दिखे लोगों को रोका, उनके फोटो खींचे और फिर 200 से 1000 रुपए तक चालान बनाकर जुर्माना वसूला। करीब एक घंटे की कार्रवाई से बाजार में जो दुकानदार बिना मास्क लगाए बैठे थे उन्होंने ने भी मास्क निकालकर लगा लिया।

भास्कर लाइव: बिना मास्क बैठे थे, टीम के हाथ जोड़े, नहीं मिली रियायत

कैंट थाने के पास शापिंग काम्पलेक्स में टीम पहुंची तो एक दुकान पर तीन-चार लोग बिना मास्क के बैठे मिले। इस पर दुकानदार सहित सभी के चालान बनाने की कार्रवाई की तो दुकानदार ने हाथ जोड़ते हुए तहसीलदार से कहा साहब ग्राहकी नहीं है चालान मत बनाओ। आगे से मास्क लगाकर बैठेंगे। जवाब में अधिकारी ने कहा चालान तो बनेगा, यह राशि सहयोग स्वरूप रेडक्राॅस में जमा होगी। आपको इसका पुण्य मिलेगा। टीम ने सभी के चालान बनाए।

बाजार में शादी की खरीदारी की भीड़, मास्क को सभी भूले-दीपावली के बाद बाजार में शादी की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ जुट रही है। लोग संक्रमण को भूल गए और बिना मास्क के बाजार में घूम रहे है। यह लापरवाही इनके लिए भारी पड़ सकती है। घंटाघर क्षेत्र, दानागली, नायका ओली, चूड़ी गली में महिलाएं बिना मास्क के ही घूमती नजर आई।

प्रशासन आज करेगा गाइड लाइन जारी- सीएम के आदेश के बाद रविवार सुबह 11 बजे कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित सभाकक्ष में संकट आपदा प्रबंध समिति की बैठक होगी। इसमें जिले के लिए गाइड लाइन जारी की जाएगी। इसमें शादी समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या, बाजार के समय सहित अन्य विषयों पर चर्चा कर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। वर्तमान में शादी समारोह में 200 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति है। इस पर भी फिर से विचार किया जा सकता है। पिछले दिनों ही कलेक्टर ने शादी समारोह में बैंड बाजा बजाने की अनुमति दी थी। ऐसे में जिन परिवारों में शादी समारोह होना है उनको इस बैठक में होने वाले निर्णय का बेसब्री से इंतजार है।

नवंबर में पहली बार 36 नए मरीज मिले

नीमच | संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर की दस्तक नीमच में भी हो गई है। नवंबर माह में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा 36 नए पॉजिटिव आने से प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ गई है। जिले में अब तक संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2564 पर पहुंच गया है वहीं 2386 लोग ठीक होकर घर भी लौट गए है। 71 की जान गई और वर्तमान में 117 एक्टिव मरीज बचे है जिनका उपचार जारी है। शनिवार को आई दोनों लैब की रिपोर्ट से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित निकले। इसमें रतलाम लैब से 185 की रिपोर्ट में जिले के 5 और एक राजस्थान और नीमच लैब से आई 216 की रिपोर्ट में जिले के 22 और 8 बाहर के मरीज आए।​​​​​​​

