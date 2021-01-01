पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:45 लोगों से भरी पिकअप पलटी, 1 बच्चे की मौत, 11 गंभीर घायल, रतलाम रेफर

  • भरभड़िया फोरलेन फंटे पर दुर्घटना, सांवलियाजी में मन्नत उतारकर वापस घर लौट रहे थे

राजस्थान के मंडफिया स्थित सांवलिया सेठ के दर्शन कर लौट रहे 45 लोगों से भरी पिकअप फोरलेन स्थित भरभड़िया फंटे पर बेकाबू होकर पलट गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में एक 14 वर्षीय बच्चे की मौके पर मौत हो गई व 11 गंभीर घायल हुए। इनमें किसी के सिर तो किसी के हाथ व पैर में गंभीर चोटें आने पर जिला अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद रतलाम मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर किया। 33 को सामान्य चोट आने पर उपचार के बाद प्रशासन ने बस से घर पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था की। जानकारी अनुसार पिकअप क्रमांक एमपी 14 जीसी 1048 से रतलाम जिले के ग्राम केसरपुरा और ईसरथुनी निवासी एक ही परिवार के 45 लाेग सवार होकर सुबह 6 बजे सांवलिया सेठ दर्शन के लिए निकले थे। सुबह 11 बजे मंडफिया पहुंचे और सांवलिया सेठ के दर्शन किए। कृष्णा (3) पिता पारस खराड़ी की मन्नत उतारने के बाद सभी लोग पिकअप से वापस लौट रहे थे। कैंट थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत भरभडिय़ा फंटे पर दोपहर 3.30 बजे पिकअप बेकाबू होकर 2 पटली खाते हुए सड़क की दूसरी साइड में पहुंच गई। हादसे में ओमप्रकाश (14) पिता राजू निवासी केसरपुरा तहसील पिपलौदा की मौके पर मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारी घटना स्थल पहुंचे। तीन एम्बुलेंस से घायलों को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। आपातकालीन व्यवस्था करते हुए सभी डॉक्टरों को ड्यूटी पर बुलाया और घायलों का इलाज शुरू कराया। इसमें करीब 11 लोग गंभीर घायल थे जिन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार देकर रतलाम रेफर किया। सामान्य घायलों को उपचार के बाद कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे के निर्देश पर बस की व्यवस्था कर घर पहुंचाया।

कलेक्टर पहुंचे अस्पताल, 33 को उपचार के बाद बस से घर भेजा

इन्हें रेफर किया- राजू (30) पिता मांगीलाल व अतुल (12) पिता राजू दोनों निवासी केसरपुरा, कनीराम (45) पिता पैटा भील, रमेश (40) पिता पूंजा खराड़ी, शिवलाल (45) पिता पूंजा खराड़ी, पूरीआई (40) पति रमेश, शिव कन्या (35) पिता रमेश, राधेश्याम (28) पिता नाथूलाल, लीला (40) पति कनीराम, अाशा (16) पिता नंदू डोडियार, राकेश (22) पिता प्रभुलाल सभी निवासी निवासी ईसरथुनी रतलाम को घायल अवस्था में रतलाम रेफर किया गया।

भजन गा रहे थे- हादसे कैसे हुआ नहीं मालूम

सांवलिया सेठ के यहां बेटी मान उतारकर लौट रहे पिता पारस खराड़ी ने बताया कि सभी हंसी-खुशी पिकअप में सवार होकर भजन गाते हुए घर लौट रहे थे। हादसा कैसे हुआ इसका पता ही नहीं चला। पिकअप दो पलटी खाकर दूसरी तरफ पहुंच गई। अचानक हुए हादसे से सब बेसुध हो गए। होश संभाला तो परिवार के लोग घायल पड़े थे। राह चलते लोगों ने मदद की। प्रशासन भी तत्काल मदद के लिए मौके पर पहुंचा और घायलों को अस्पताल में उपचार दिलाया। परिवार के एक बच्चे की मौत हुई है वह भी दबने के कारण हो सकती है।

बिजली गुल- इलाज के दौरान छाया अंधेरा

कहने को जिला अस्पताल में बिजली व्यवस्था के लिए अलग से फीडर लगा हुआ है। दावा करते है कि इससे 24 घंटे सप्लाय चालू रहती है। इसकी हकीकत उस समय सामने आ गई जब पिकअप सवार घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में उपचार के लिए जाए। वहां आपातकालीन कक्ष में डॉक्टर घायलों का उपचार कर रहे थे तभी अचानक बिजली बंद हो गई और ओपीडी में अंधेरा हो गया। करीब 15 मिनट तक डॉक्टरों ने इनवर्टर से चल रही एक ट्यूब लाइट की रोशन में घायलों का उपचार किया।

कलेक्टर राजे ने अस्पताल पहुंच जानकारी ली

कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे, एएसपी एसएस कनेश, एडीएम एसआर नायर, एसडीएम एसएल शाक्य व अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचाारी जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे और उन्होंने सीएमएचओ मालवीय ने घायलों की स्थिति में बारे में जानकारी ली। इसके बाद उन्होंने गंभीर घायल रतलाम जिले के होने से उन्हें वहीं रेफर करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही अन्य 33 लोगों को एक अलग बस के माध्यम से भेजा।​​​​​​​

