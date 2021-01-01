पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीदों का गांधीसागर:मछली और बिजली उत्पादन से मिली समृद्धि, संरक्षित जीवों का है आसरा, अब यहां चीते भी आएंगे नजर

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
नीमच, मंदसौर सहित आलोट तहसील के 1735 गांवों के लोगों की प्यास गांधीसागर से बुझाई जाएगी।
नीमच, मंदसौर सहित आलोट तहसील के 1735 गांवों के लोगों की प्यास गांधीसागर से बुझाई जाएगी।
  • 100 साल तक नीमच-मंदसौर में नहीं होगा जलसंकट, 1735 गांवों पर खर्च होंगे 2523 करोड़ रुपए

नीमच जिले को गांधीसागर आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की ओर अग्रसर है। मामला बिजली उत्पादन, मत्स्य पालन, पेयजल, सिंचाई, पर्यटन की संभावनाओं का हो या अफ्रीका से लाकर चीते बसाएने का। नीमच, मंदसौर सहित आलोट तहसील के 1735 गांवों के लोगों की प्यास गांधीसागर से बुझाई जाएगी। 2523 करोड़ की योजना से नीमच, मंदसौर की 100 सालों की पेयजल समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी।

सिंचाई परियोजना पर अमल शुरू हो चुका है। 2523 करोड़ की योजना से मंदसौर, नीमच जिले में आने वाले 100 सालों की पेयजल समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी। योजना में जिले के नीमच ब्लॉक के 188 गांव, मनासा ब्लॉक के 196 गांव और जावद ब्लॉक के 265 गांव शामिल होंगे।

गांधीसागर का तीसरा टर्बाइन फरवरी में होगा शुरू

बिजली उत्पादन के लिए लगे पांच टर्बाइन, इनमें से 2 शुरू हो चुके हैं।
बिजली उत्पादन के लिए लगे पांच टर्बाइन, इनमें से 2 शुरू हो चुके हैं।

गांधीसागर बिजली केंद्र के तीसरे टर्बाइन से फरवरी में बिजली उत्पादन शुरू हो जाएगा। यहां कुल पांच टर्बाइन हैं। इनमें 14 सितंबर 2019 की रात को पानी भर गया था। सालभर बिजली उत्पादन बंद रहा। 10 सितंबर 2020 को पहला तो अक्टूबर में दूसरा टर्बाइन ठीक किया जा चुका है। तीसरा टर्बाइन फरवरी में ठीक हो जाएगा। इसके बाद दो टर्बाइन और सुधारना बाकी रहेंगे।

2019 में प्रदेश सहित मंदसौर जिले में बारिश ने 100 साल से अधिक का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया था। जिले में 85 इंच से ज्यादा बारिश दर्ज की गई। 14 सितंबर 2019 को गांधीसागर बांध के सभी 19 गेट खोलने के बाद भी ओवरफ्लो होकर पानी वेंंटिलेशन के पाइपों से बिजली उत्पादन क्षेत्र में पहुंच गया था। इससे पांचों टर्बाइन खराब हो गए। 361 दिन के बाद यहां एक टर्बाइन को सुधारकर 10 सितंबर 2020 को बिजली उत्पादन शुरू किया गया है।

गांधीसागर बांध के निर्माण के दौरान ही बिजली उत्पादन के लिए बिजली गृह का निर्माण किया था। यहां प्रत्येक टर्बाइन की क्षमता 23 मेगावाॅट है। इनसे कुल 115 मेगावाॅट बिजली का उत्पादन किया जा सकता है। पहले तीन टर्बाइन की शुरुआत 19 नवंबर 1960 में की गई।

चौथे टर्बाइन की स्थापना 14 अगस्त 1963 में तो पांचवें टबाईन की स्थापना 9 नवंबर 1966 को की गई। तब से यहां निरंतर बिजली का उत्पादन किया जा रहा था। पानी भराने से पहली बार 19 सितंबर 2019 को बिजली उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ। इसके अलावा पहले यहां जब भी बिजली उत्पादन पूर्ण रूप से बंद किया गया वह मांग नहीं होने पर ही किया था।

सालाना 35.50 करोड़ यूनिट बिजली उत्पादन

गांधीसागर बांध से सालाना करीब 355 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन होता है। जो 35 करोड़ 50 लाख यूनिट है। इस बिजली को 132 केवीए के तीन फीडर के माध्यम से नेशनल ग्रिड में छोड़ा जाता है।

पिछले सालों में ऐसे हुआ बिजली उत्पादन : गांधीसागर बांध में 1 अप्रैल 2017 से 31 मार्च 2018 तक 351.44 मिलियन यूनिट विद्युत उत्पादन किया गया। इसके बाद 1 अप्रैल 2018 से मार्च 2019 तक 249.82 मिलियन यूनिट विद्युत उत्पादन हुआ। 1 अप्रैल 2019 से 31 अगस्त 2019 तक 14.58 मिलियन यूनिट ही बिजली का उत्पादन हुआ था। सितंबर से बिजली का उत्पादन बंद हो गया था।

विदेशी मशीनें होने से सुधारने में लगा समय

2017-18 में गांधीसागर बांध से 351.44 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन किया था। इससे 70 करोड़ से अधिक की बिजली का विक्रय किया। 10 सितंबर 2020 को 5वें नंबर के टर्बाइन को सुधार दिया था। इसके बाद यूनिट नंबर 1 को अक्टूबर में शुरू कर पाए। अब यूनिट नंबर 4 शुरू करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

गांधीसागर आकड़ों में

  • योजना : डॉ. कैलासनाथ काटजू की
  • स्वीकृति : मार्च 1950 मेंं मिली
  • शिलान्यास : मार्च 1954 में हुआ
  • अतिथि : जवाहरलाल नेहरू थे
  • योजना पूर्ण : 19 नवं. 1960 में हुई
  • निर्माण : चंबल नदी पर किया
  • समय लगा : 6 साल से अधिक
  • डूबे गांव: 59 पूर्ण, 169 आंशिक
  • लागत: 13.60 करोड़ रुपए
  • बिजली गृह बना : 4.79 करोड़ में
  • जलग्रहण क्षेत्र : 23025 किमी
  • जलाशय: 660 वर्ग किमी में फैला
  • जलस्तर क्षमता : 1312 फीट
  • बांध की ऊंचाई : 204 फीट
  • बांध की लंबाई: 1685 फीट
  • जल भंडारण: 7164.38 घनमीटर
  • उद्देश्य: बिजली उत्पादन, मछली पालन, सिंचाई और पेयजल

दो यूनिट और सुधारना है

बिजली उत्पादन गृह में जर्मनी व जापान की मशीनें हैं। तीसरी यूनिट फरवरी तक शुरू होगी। 2 यूनिट सुधार के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

संतोष विश्वकर्मा, अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता, गांधीसागर जल विद्युत गृह

