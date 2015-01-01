पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवजात शिशु:घर-घर जाकर दे रहे स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
जिले में राष्ट्रीय नवजात शिशु सप्ताह के तहत जन्म से 28 दिन के बच्चों का उपचार घर जाकर किया जा है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एमएल मालवीय ने बताया कि जिले के तीनों विकासखंड पालसोडा, मनासा और डिकेन के सभी ग्रामों में आशा, आशा सहयोगी, एएनएम द्वारा गृह भ्रमण कर नवजात शिशुओं का वजन, टीकाकरण की स्थिति, एसएनसीयू से डिस्चार्ज बच्चों का फोलोअप, अन्य किसी प्रकार के विकार होने पर रेफरल कार्य किया जा रहा है।

