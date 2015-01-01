पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्वजनिक क्लब:सार्वजनिक क्लब के चौकीदार ने साथी के साथ कार के बोनट में रखी थी अफीम, दो गिरफ्तार

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • मामला रेलवे ठेकेदार की कार से एक किलो अफीम जब्ती का

दो दिन से सुर्खियों में रहे रेलवे ठेकेदार की कार से एक किलो अफीम जब्ती के मामले का पुलिस ने गुरुवार को नाटकीय तरीके से खुलासा कर दिया। इसमें रेलवे ठेकेदार अक्षय गोयल जिस सार्वजनिक क्लब में बैडमिंटन खेलने जाते थे उसके चौकीदार व उसके साथी को आरोपी बनाया है। दोनों ने षड्यंत्रपूर्वक गोयल को फंसाने के लिए उनकी कार के बोनट में एक किलो अफीम रखी थी। दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर एनडीपीएस एक्ट में प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया। पुलिस की इस कहानी ने कई सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। 17 नवंबर को सुबह सार्वजनिक क्लब में दोस्तों के साथ बैंडमिंटन खेलकर कार से घर जा रहे अक्षय गोयल को क्लब के चौकीदार की सूचना पर जावद पुलिस ने 20 किलो मीटर दूर आकर बघाना अंडरब्रिज पर रोका था। उनकी कार से एक किलो अफीम जब्त होना बताकर गोयल को उठा ले गई थी। पांच घंटे तक एसपी सहित वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी। परिजन ने कैंट थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। दोपहर 2 बजे एसपी ने वायरलेस सेट पर अपहरण का मैसेज चलाकर नाकाबंदी करने को कहा तब जावद पुलिस ने कहा कि गोयल को अफीम के मामले में हमने उठाया है। यह मामला शुरू से ही गोयल को फंसाने वाला लग रहा था। जावद पुलिस की कार्रवाई संदेह के घेरे में आ गई थी। लगातार सवाल उठ रहे थे। एसपी मनोज कुमार राय ने इस प्रकरण को बघाना थाने में ट्रांसफर किया। घटना के तीसरे दिन गुरुवार रात 8.30 बजे प्रेस नोट जारी कर पुलिस ने इसका खुलासा किया। इधर सीएसपी शुक्रवार को जांच रिपोर्ट एसपी को सौंप देंगे। इसमें देखना होगा कि दोषी कौन निकलता है।

पुलिस की कहानी -सार्वजनिक क्लब के चौकीदार लोकेश उर्फ रजनीकांत पिता दुलीचंद सोलंकी निवासी वार्ड नंबर 4 नीमच ने इनाम के लालच में अपने साथी श्याम पिता गिरधारीलाल भांभी निवासी भंवरासा थाना जीरन के साथ मिलकर मंगलवार सुबह बैडमिंटन खेलने आए गोयल की कार एमपी 09 सीवी 3567 में षड्यंत्र पूर्वक बोनट के पास थैली में पैक एक किलो अफीम रखकर जावद थाने में सूचना दी थी। इस पर एसआई कमलेश गौड़ व आरक्षक चंदनसिंह निजी वाहन लेकर बघाना अंडरब्रिज के यहां पहुंचे। घर जा रहे गोयल को रोका और कार से अफीम जब्त कर अपने वाहन में बैठाया और जावद ले गए। अज्ञात आरोपी के विरूद्ध एनडीपीएस एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया। एसपी के निर्देश पर घटनास्थल बघाना होने से मामला बघाना थाने में ट्रांसफर किया।

