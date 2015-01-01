पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हड़कंप:पंजाब पुलिस के दाे जवान नीमच जिले से डोडाचूरा खरीद ले गए, राजस्थान में धराए

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तस्करी के समय पुलिस वर्दी में थे, कार सहित 23 किलो डोडाचूरा जब्त किया

रेलवे ठेकेदार को एक किलो अफीम तस्करी में षड्यंत्रपूर्वक फंसाने के मामले में शुक्रवार को एसपी द्वारा जावद टीआई को हटाने तथा एसआई सहित चार जवानों को निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई की। इससे जिले के पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मचा रहा। मादक पदार्थ तस्करी की कार्रवाई से घबराते रहे। इधर, पंजाब पुलिस के दो जवान नीमच जिले से डोडाचूरा खरीद कर कार से निकल गए। इन्हें राजस्थान बॉर्डर पर निंबाहेड़ा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कार से 23 किलो डोडाचूरा जब्त हुआ। दोनों जवान पंजाब पुलिस की वर्दी पहने हुए थे। एक किलो अफीम तस्करी का मामला सुर्खियों में आने से नीमच जिला पुलिस पर गलत कार्रवाई को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे। सीएसपी की जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम के एसआई कमलेश गौड़ सहित चार जवानों को एसपी मनोज कुमार राय ने शुक्रवार निलंबित कर दिया था। रात 10 बजे जावद टीआई ओपी मिश्रा को भी हटाकर लाइन भेज दिया। दिन में पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर क्राइम मीटिंग में सभी टीआई उपस्थित थे। जावद थाने की लापरवाही उजागर होने के बाद अन्य थानों की पुलिस में भी हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। इसी का फायदा उठाते हुए शुक्रवार को पंजाब पुलिस में पदस्थ एक आरक्षक व होमगार्ड जवान नीमच जिले से 23 किलो 400 ग्राम डोडाचूरा खरीदकर कार की डिक्की में दो प्लास्टिक की टंकी में रखकर निकल गए। इसकी जानकारी चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले के निंबाहेड़ा थाना पुलिस को मिलते ही जिले की सीमा से लगे आक्या टोल के पास नाकाबंदी की। कार की तलाशी लेने पर डिग्गी में से डोडाचूरा जब्त किया। मौके से अनिल (47) पिता योगेंद्रपाल सैनी निवासी पठान कोट तथा विपिन (31) पिता केशवप्रसाद गुप्ता निवासी लुधियाना को गिरफ्तार किया। पंजाब पुलिस में अनिल हवलदार तथा विपिन होमगार्ड में है। पूछताछ में दोनों ने जब्त डोडाचूरा नीमच जिले से खरीदकर पंजाब ले जाना बताया। एनडीपीएस एक्ट में प्रकरण दर्ज कर दोनों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से सोमवार तक पुलिस रिमांड पर सौंप दिया। पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ कर रही है। जल्द ही निंबाहेड़ा पुलिस नीमच जिले में दबिश दे सकती है। प्रकरण की जांच सदर टीआई फुलचंद टेलर कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें