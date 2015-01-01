पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कठघरे में पुलिस:रेलवे ठेकेदार गोयल गुम हुए ना उनका अपहरण हुआ, 1 किलो अफीम के मामले में जावद पुलिस उठा ले गई, शाम को छाेड़ा

नीमच
  • मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे घर से निकले, 11.30 बजे तक घर नहीं लौटे, मोबाइल भी बंद, परिजन ने दर्ज कराई गुमशुदगी

मंगलवार सुबह 9 बजे बैडमिंटन खेलकर घर जा रहे रेलवे ठेकेदार अक्षय गोयल कार सहित अचानक गायब हो गए। 11.30 बजे तक घर नहीं पहुंचे। परिजन चिंतित हुए। मोबाइल बंद आया। उनके मित्रों से जानकारी ली तो बताया दो घंटे पहले ही घर निकल गए थे। कहीं पर पता नहीं चला तो परिजन ने कैंट थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। शहर में ठेकेदार के अपहरण की चर्चा तेज हो गई। कैंट व बघाना टीआई घटना स्थल पहुंचे। बघाना रोड पर एक व्यापारी के गोदाम के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले। सुबह 9.02 बजे गोयल कार लेकर निकले। उनके पीछे बिना नंबर की बोलेरो चल रही थी। अंडरब्रिज क्रॉस करने के चंद मिनट बाद दोनों वाहन वापस इसी कैमरे के सामने से निकले। पुलिस ने शंका के आधार पर कंट्रोल रूम से सभी थाना क्षेत्रों में सूचना देकर नाकाबंदी कराई। दोपहर में 1.58 बजे एसपी मनोज कुमार राय, एएसपी भी घटना स्थल पहुंचे। मौका मुआयना करने के बाद दोनों टीआई को निर्देश दिए। मामले ने तूल पकड़ा तो शाम 4 बजे जावद पुलिस ने अधिकारियों को सूचना देते हुए नाट्कीय रूप से गोयल को हिरासत में लेने का खुलासा किया, जो बोलेरो गोयल की कार के पीछे चल रही थी वह किसी और की नहीं बल्कि जावद पुलिस की ही थी। एसपी मनोज कुमार राय भी शाम को जावद थाने पहुंचे। गोयल से पूछताछ की। इसमें सच्चाई सामने आई कि उन्हें फंसाने के लिए अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा कार के बोनट के यहां अफीम की थैली रख दी थी। कागजी खानापूर्ति के बाद देर शाम गोयल को रिहा कर दिया। रात 9.30 बजे जावद पुलिस ने खुलासा किया कि मुखबिर की सूचना मिलने पर करीब 20 किमी दूर आकर बघाना अंडरब्रिज के पास से गोयल को हिरासत में लिया। उनकी कार से एक किलो अफीम मिली। दोपहर 1.58 बजे एसपी पहुंचे- अक्षय गोयल सुबह बघाना अंडरब्रिज क्रॉस करने के बाद गायब हो गए थे। अपहरण की अाशंका के चलते कैंट टीआई अजय सारवान, बघाना टीआई राजेंद्रसिंह घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। व्यापारियों के गोदाम के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। दोपहर 1.58 बजे एसपी मनोज राय मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने मुआयना करने के बाद कार से बघाना अंडरब्रिज तक की लोकेशन देखी। दोनों टीआई से चर्चा की और गोयल की तलाश करने के लिए निर्देश देकर दोपहर 2.12 बजे वहां से रवाना हुए।

जावद पुलिस ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को दोपहर तक क्यों नहीं बताया, तीन थानों की पुलिस ढूंढ रही थी तो शाम को कहा हमने हिरासत में लिया, एसपी पहुंचे जावद

इन दो केस से चर्चा में आ चुके हैं जावद टीआई मिश्रा

जावद टीआई ओपी मिश्रा इन दिनों एनडीपीएस व आबकारी एक्ट की गलत कार्रवाई के आरोप लगने से सुर्खियों में है। 18 अक्टूबर को सुवाखेड़ा खदान में काम कर रहे मजदूर राजू पिता मुकेश कोली निवासी बैंगनपुरा को दो जवानों ने गिरफ्तार किया था। 60 लीटर हाथ भट्‌टी की शराब तस्करी का प्रकरण बनाया था। परिजन ने मामले को झूठा बताते एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर न्याय की मांग की थी। 2 नवंबर को जावद पुलिस ने साढ़े तीन किलो अफीम तस्करी में कादिर पिता अब्दुल रहमान निवासी लोहारिया जाट को गिरफ्तार किया। 4 नवंबर को परिवार व समाज के लोगों ने एसपी कार्यालय में ज्ञापन दिया था। इसमें बताया कि जावद टीआई ने जिसे आरोपी बनाया वह पिता के मृत्युभोज का सामान खरीदने जावद आ रहा था। पुलिस ने गलत केस बनाकर उसे एनडीपीएस एक्ट में फंसा दिया। इस मामले में एएसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की थी।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे बने सच्चाई उजागर करने में मददगार
रेलवे ठेकेदार गोयल प्रतिदिन की तरह मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे कार से स्कीम नंबर 36 स्थित सार्वजनिक क्लब में बैडमिंटन खेलने गए थे। वापसी में लौटते समय 9 बजे के करीब नपा के पास होटल पर दोस्तों के साथ चाय पी और कार से घर रवाना हुए। सुबह 9.02 बजे बघाना अंडरब्रिज के यहां से क्रॉस हुए। इनके पीछे एक बिना नंबर की बोलेरो चल रही थी। जो कुछ ही मिनट में वापस इसी मार्ग से निकल गई। यह सारी लोकेशन कृष्णानगर के पास एक व्यापारी के गोदाम के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई। कैंट व बघाना टीआई बघाना ने कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले। इसमें गोयल की कार के पीछे बिना नंबर की बोलेरो जाती हुई दिखी। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के मार्गदर्शन में कैंट, बघाना व सिटी टीआई गोयल की तलाश में जुटे। वायरलेस सेट पर दोपहर 1.45 बजे मैसेज चलाया। तब जाकर जावद पुलिस ने मैसेज करते हुए कहा कि कार नंबर एमपी 09 सीवी 3567 सहित गोयल को एनडीपीएस एक्ट मामले में उठाया है। एसपी मनोज राय, एएसपी जावद पहुंचे और गोयल से पूछताछ की। उन्होंने कार में अफीम रखी होने से अनभिज्ञता जताई। एसपी की उपस्थिति में थाने पर कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर गोयल को घर रवाना किया।

प्रतिष्ठित परिवार व रेलवे के सबसे बड़े ठेकेदार है

अक्षय गोयल बरसों पुराने रेलवे के सबसे बड़े ठेकेदार है। समाज में एक प्रतिष्ठित परिवार के रुप में पहचाने जाते हैं। इनके पिता भी रेलवे के कंस्ट्रक्शन सहित अन्य कामों के ठेके लेते थे। उसी काे काम को अब अक्षय गोयल आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। रतलाम से चंदेरिया तक कई बड़े कंस्ट्रक्शन व नीमच यार्ड में लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग का भी ठेका है। जावद पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर गोयल को एनडीपीएस एक्ट में उलझाने का प्रयास किया था। जो सफल नहीं हो सका।

किसी ने फंसाने के लिए षड्यंत्र रचा

^रेलवे ठेकेदार अक्षय गोयल के अपहरण की सूचना आई थी। ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। जावद पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर सुबह में उन्हें उठाया था। कार में बोनट के यहां से एक किलो अफीम मिली है। गोयल से पूछताछ में ऐसा कुछ सामने नहीं आया। ऐसा लग रहा है उन्हें फंसाने के लिए किसी ने षड्यंत्र रचा था। पुलिस ने अपने मुखबिर की सूचना पर कार्रवाई की। इस मामले में दो-तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। इससे खुलासा हो जाएगा। विभागीय प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के बाद शाम को गोयल को घर भेज दिया। मनोज कुमार राय, एसपी- नीमच

