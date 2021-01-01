पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेट्रोल:8 दिन में 1.13 रु. बढ़कर 95.20 रु. प्रति लीटर पर पहुंचा पेट्रोल

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में प्रतिदिन 60 हजार लीटर से ज्यादा पेट्रोल की खपत है, बार्डर के पास के लोग राजस्थान में जाकर भरवा रहे है पेट्रोल, वैट कम होने से वहां भाव कम

नए साल की शुरूआत के साथ ही पेट्रोल के भाव लगातार बढ़ रहे है। शुक्रवार तक भाव 95.20 रुपए प्रति लीटर के नए रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गए हैं। यह भाव के शतक (100) से पांच कदम भी दूर नहीं है। साल के पहले दिन यानी 1 जनवरी को शहर में पेट्रोल 92.56 रुपए प्रति लीटर बिक रहा था। जो आज 95.20 रुपए प्रतिलीटर पर आ गया है। यह तेजी आगे भी जारी रहने की संभावना है। जिस प्रकार पेट्रोल के भाव दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ रहे, उससे किसी भी दिन 100 रुपए लीटर तक भाव हो जाएंगे। क्योंकि भाव कम होने को लेकर कोई संकेत नहीं मिल रहे है। पेट्रोलियम कंपनियां 29 दिन में 10 बार पेट्राेल-डीजल के भाव बढ़ा चुकी है। माह के पहले दिन सप्ताह यानि 21 जनवरी तक 7 बार में 1.51 रुपए भाव बढ़ाए तो 94.07 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक पहुंच गए थे। लेकिन 22 से 29 जनवरी के बीच आठ दिन में ही चार बार में 1.13 रुपए भाव बढ़ा चुकी है, जिससे शुक्रवार को भाव 95.20 रुपए रहे। यह एक सप्ताह की सबसे बड़ी बढ़ोतरी है। पेट्रोल के साथ ही डीजल के भाव में भी तेजी जारी है और डीजल 95.41 रुपए प्रति लीटर के रिकॉर्ड भाव पर बिक रहा है, जबकि साल के पहले दिन 1 जनवरी को डीजल के भाव 82.67 रुपए प्रतिलीटर था, जाे आज 85.41 रुपए पर आ गया है। पेट्रोल संचालकों का कहना है कि पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में बढ़ोतरी की वजह अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कच्चे तेल के भाव में तेजी होना है। किसान आंदोलन भी एक वजह बनी हुई है। ऐसे में तेजी थमती नहीं दिख रही है।

नयागांव बार्डर से 100 मीटर दूर राजस्थान में 3 रु. सस्ता है पेट्रोल

जिले में मप्र-राजस्थान को जोड़ने वाली नयागांव बार्डर के उस पार निंबाहेड़ा में पेट्रोल 3 रुपए तो डीजल 1.07 पैसे रुपए प्रतिलीटर सस्ता मिल रहा है। नयागांव में पेट्रोल 95.20 रुपए और डीजल 85.41 रुपए प्रतिलीटर मिल रहा है। जबकि बार्डर से करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी पर ही राजस्थान में पंपों पर पेट्रोल 92.20 रुपए और डीजल 84.34 रुपए प्रतिलीटर में मिल रहा है। क्योंकि एक दिन पहले ही राजस्थान सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल पर 2 प्रतिशत वैट कम कर दिया है।

पेट्रोल : पेट्रोल पर 39 प्रतिशत (33 प्रतिशत वैट+4.5 रुपए एडिशनल ड्यूटी (5%) +1%सेस)। डीजल : डीजल पर 27 प्रतिशत (23 प्रतिशत वैट+3रुपए एडिशनल ड्यूटी(4%)+1% सेस)। नोट : जानकारी पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों से।

पेट्राेल 60 हजार तो डीजल 1 लाख 20 हजार लीटर प्रतिदिन खपत

जिले के पेट्रोल संचालकों की माने तो कोरोना काल के बाद से लगातार पेट्रोल-डीजल की खपत बढ़ी है। जिले में प्रतिदिन 55 से 60 हजार लीटर पेट्रोल की खपत हो रही है। तो डीजल की 1 लाख से 1 लाख 20 हजार लीटर प्रतिदिन खपत हो रही है। पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों की माने तो जिस प्रकार भाव लगातार बढ़े और राजस्थान में सरकार द्वारा वैट में 2 फीसदी की कमी करने के कारण जिले की खपत पर असर पड़ेगा।

बिक्री पर पड़ेगा असर

^अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़े हुए है। जब तब वहां भाव कम नहीं होेगे, भारत में भी भाव कम होना संभव नहीं है। वर्तमान में भाव अपने उच्च स्तर पर है। पड़ोसी राज्य से जिला लगा हुआ है और राजस्थान में भाव कम होने से जिले में बिक्री पर तो असर पड़ेगा। -जितेंद्र पोरवाल, संचालक सावनवाला पेट्रोल पंप नीमच

जनवरी में पेट्रोल व डीजल के दाम इस प्रकार बढ़े

दिनांक पेट्रोल डीजल 1 जनवरी 92.56 82.67 6 जनवरी 92.79 82.90 7 जनवरी 93.03 83.17 13 जनवरी 93.29 83.44 14 जनवरी 93.55 83.70 18 जनवरी 93.81 83.97 19 जनवरी 94.07 84.24 22 जनवरी 94.32 84.50 24 जनवरी 94.58 84.77 26 जनवरी 94.85 85.14 27 जनवरी 95.20 85.41​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser