उपचार:कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों की एबीजे मशीन से शुरू होगी जांच, तत्काल मिलेगी रिपोर्ट

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरी लहर से निपटने की तैयारी, जिला अस्पताल में आगामी स्थिति को देखते हुए तैयारियां शुरू

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आहट शुरू हो गई है। प्रदेश के कई जिलों में रोज बड़ी संख्या में मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। जिले में ऐसे हालात नहीं बने इसके लिए प्रशासन ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। दूसरी लहर से निपटने के लिए जिला अस्पताल में आवश्यक तैयारियों के साथ नई मशीनें भी मंगवाई जा रही है। ताकि गंभीर मरीजों की तत्काल जांच कर उन्हें उचित उपचार देकर बचाया जा सके। अस्पताल में जल्द ही एबीजे (आर्डियल ब्लड गैस) मशीन आ जाएगी। इससे पॉजिटिव मरीजों के सैंपल की जांच कर उनके फेफड़ों की स्थिति का पता किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर जितेंद्रसिंह राजे ने मंगलवार को कोरोना से निपटने के संबंध में की गई तैयारियों की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि ट्रामा सेंटर, आइसोलेशन वार्ड, कोविड केयर सेंटर में पर्याप्त मात्रा में बेड है। 10 बेड का नया आईसीयू वार्ड शुरू हो गया है। जहां कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों को उपचार दिया जा रहा है। जिला अस्पताल परिसर में 17 बेड के आईसीयू वार्ड को रिजर्व में रखा जाएगा। आगामी दिनों में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने पर एबीजे मशीन से भी जांच की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। यह मशीन जल्द ही अस्पताल को मिल जाएगी। स्टाफ को इसकी ट्रेनिंग देना शुरू कर दिया है।

जानिए... क्या है एबीजी मशीन, सबसे बेहतर क्यों

फेफड़े को प्रभावित करने वाली किसी बीमारी की चपेट में आने के बाद ब्लड में ऑक्सीजन और कार्बनडाइ आक्साइड के प्रवाह को बताने वाली मशीन को एबीजी मशीन कहते हैं। मरीज के थोड़ से ब्लड सैंपल को यूज कर यह मशीन चंद मिनट में उसमें सभी गैसों की मात्रा बता देती है। बाहरी अंग से कैलकुलेट कर ऑक्सीमीटर जो ऑक्सीजन वैल्यू बताता है, उसकी वास्तविक वैल्यू कुछ और होती है। उसकी सटीक जानकारी एबीजी मशीन से ही मिलती है।

गाइडलाइन का पालन करें तो ब्रेक हो जाएगी संक्रमण की चेन- कलेक्टर राजे ने कहा कि कोरोना की चेन ब्रेक करने के हर स्तर पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जनता को भी जागरूक होना जरूरी है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मुंह पर मास्क लगाए, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें, सैनिटाइजर से हाथ धोए। अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसी से बचाव किया जा सकता है। हर व्यक्ति को अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझते हुए मास्क लगाने की आदत डालना चाहिए।

झांझरवाड़ा में 100 नए उद्योग स्थापित करने का प्रस्ताव- कलेक्टर राजे ने कहा कि जिले के बेरोजगार युवाओं को रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए झांझरवाड़ा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में 100 नए उद्योग स्थापित करने का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर शासन को भेजा है। इनको स्वीकृति मिलते ही अगली प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। जल्द से जल्द इन्हें स्थापित कर युवाओं को रोजगार से जोड़ा जाएगा।

मेटरनिटी वार्ड में रुपए लेने की शिकायत पर करेंगे कार्रवाई

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि मेटरनिटी वार्ड में प्रसव करवाने के बदले स्टाफ द्वारा प्रसूता के परिजन से रुपए मांगने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। इस पर तत्काल कार्रवाई की गई। यहां की व्यवस्था सुधारी जाएगी। कोई नर्स या डॉक्टर रुपए की डिमांड करे तो इसकी तत्काल शिकायत की जाए। ताकि ऐसे लोगों पर समय पर कार्रवाई हो सके। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां दूसरा प्रसव ऑपरेशन से नहीं करने की जानकारी मिली है। गर्भवती महिला को स्टाफ द्वारा तत्काल रेफर कर दिया जाता है। इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही व्यवस्था बदलकर गर्भवती महिला को अस्पताल में ही उचित उपचार दिया जाएगा।

गर्ग स्पाइसेस: 19 लाख से अधिक का मसाला जब्त

जमुनियाकलां स्थित गर्ग स्पाइसेस के खिलाफ मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय तक शिकायत पहुंची थी। सात दिन से अधिकारी इसकी पड़ताल कर रहे थे। सोमवार को जानकारी मिलते ही टीम बनाकर मौके पर भेजी। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी संजीव कुमार मिश्रा, एसडीएम एसएल शाक्य, तहसीलदार अजय हिंगे, नायब तहसीलदार प्रशस्तिसिंह व पुलिस जवानों ने दबिश दी। तीन बीघा में तैयार प्लांट में चार घंटे जांच की। यहां खड़ा धनिया को हरे कलर में करके सल्फर से चमकाया जा रहा था। संचालक द्वारा यह धनिया प्रदेश सहित राजस्थान, दिल्ली, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश सहित अन्य राज्यों के व्यापारियों को विक्रय किया जाता है। 20260 किलो सामग्री जब्त की। जिसकी कीमत 19.57 लाख रुपए हैं। ये जब्त किया- मिलावटी सामग्री में संजीवन ब्रांड हल्दी पाउडर 75 किलो, मिर्ची पाउडर 1140 किलो, धड़ा धनिया (फ्यूमिगेशन चैंबर) 2400 किलो, खड़ा धनिया 40 किलो पैक जब्त किया। रिपोर्ट आने पर हो सकती रासुका की कार्रवाई- गर्ग स्पाइसेस से खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने चार सैंपल लिए हैं। इन्हें जांच के लिए भोपाल लैब भेजा है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद प्रकरण एडीएम कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा तथा संचालक के खिलाफ रासुका की कार्रवाई भी की जा सकती है।​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

