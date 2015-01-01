पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार में छाई रौनक:सोने सा दमका बाजार: 250 बाइक और 80 फोर व्हीलर की हुई प्री बुकिंग

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपोत्सव आज से प्रारंभ हो रहा है जो चार दिनों तक रहेगा। पंचांग भेद के कारण जिले में धनतेरस दो दिन मनाई जाएगी। इसके पहले बुधवार को बाजार में सुबह से रौनक रही। प्रमुख बाजारों में भीड़ रहने के साथ लोगों ने सजावट व घरेलू सामानों के साथ कपड़ों की खरीददारी करने के साथ धन तेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीददारी के लिए अग्रिम बुकिंग भी की। ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर सहित सराफा, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स बाजार बुधवार को रौनक रही। लोगों ने अपनी पंसद के वाहन, एलईडी व अन्य इलेक्ट्रानिक्स सामान की खरीदी की। काेरोना संक्रमण के अब तक किसी त्योहार व पर्व पर इतनी भीड़ नहीं रही। जितनी दीप पर्व को लेकर देखी जा रही है। सरकार द्वारा बाजार पूरी तरह से खोलने की छूट देने के कारण व्यापारियों में उत्साह था। इसी कारण बाजार में रौनक दिख रही है। बुधवार को टैगोर मार्ग पर फव्वारा चौक से विजय टाकीज़ और नयाबाजार-तिलक मार्ग पर बारादरी से जाजू बिल्डिंग, पुस्तक बाजार तक रौनक रहीं। ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर की माने तो 250 से ज्यादा बाइक और 80 से ज्यादा चार पहिया वाहनों की एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी है, जो दो दिन में ग्राहक लेकर जाएंगे। बुधवार को कपड़ा-रेडीमेट बाजार त्योहारी खरीदारी रही। महिलाओं ने घर की सजावट सहित अन्य घरेलू सामान खरीदा।

ध्यान रखंे- आज से ऐसी रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था

डायवर्ट : तीन दिन छोटे-बड़े वाहन मुख्य बाजार की जगह एसपी कार्यालय के सामने से हाट मैदान, सब्जी मंडी रोड, वीर पार्क रोड, लायंस पार्क गोल चौराहा (चौपड़ा चौराहा) तक आ जा सकेंगे। इसी तरह रोडवेज व प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड से मूलचंद मार्ग, सत्यनारायण मंदिर, दशहरा मैदान, ओपीयम फेक्ट्री, चौकन्ना बालाजी तक तथा जाजू गर्ल्स कॉलेज से गोमा बाई रोड होते हुए शनि मंदिर कलेक्टर कार्यालय रोड तक जा सकेंगे। इसी प्रकार शो-रूम चौराहा से आंबेडकर मार्ग पर टीवीएस शोरूम, बंसल चौराहा, अलकोलाइड कॉलोनी कार्नर से गोमा बाई रोड तक आ जा सकेंगे।

नो व्हीकल जोन: शहर में नयाबाजार-तिलक मार्ग नो व्हीकल जोन रहेगा। बारादरी से नयाबाजार, घंटाघर, सराफा बाजार, कुम्हारा गली चौक, जाजू बिल्डिंग तक और जाजू बिल्डिंग से पुस्तक बाजार कार्नर तक। इसी प्रकार फव्वारा चौक से फोरजीरो बिजली केंद्र भारतमाता चौराहा तक रहेगा। सभी प्रकार के वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंध रहेगा। केवल दो पहिया वाहनों को भीड़ के दबाव को देखते हुए प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा।
ऑटाे स्टैंड-पिक एंड ड्राप:
नयाबाजार-तिलक मार्ग और टैगोर मार्ग बाजार क्षेत्र में खरीददारी करने ऑटो या अन्य वाहनों आने वाले लोगों के लिए बारादरी कार्नर, फव्वारा चौक कार्नर, ज्ञान मंदिर कॉलेज क्षेत्र, विजय टॉकीज क्षेत्र, कमल चौक से गायत्री मंदिर रोड पर शनि मंदिर तक, डॉ. माहेश्वरी जैन भवन चौराहा पर ऑटो ड्राइवर या अन्य निजी चार पहिया वाहनों के चालकों पिक एंड ड्राप किया जाएगा।

पार्किंग : दो पहिया एवं चार पहिया वाहन दशहरा मैदान, टाउन हाल, ज्ञान मंदिर के पास, हेमू कालोनी चौराहा से बर्फ फैक्टरी के सामने, जैन भवन के पास मिडिल स्कूल ग्राउंड, राठौर परिसर के सामने खड़े कर सकेंगे।


