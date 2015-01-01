पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:सरकारी स्कूलों में जो छात्र ऑनलाइन नहीं पढ़ पा रहे, उन्हें स्कूल बुलाएंगे

नीमच5 घंटे पहले
  • लोक शिक्षण उज्जैन संभाग उपसंचालक ने ऑनलाइन बैठक में दिए निर्देश

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच सरकारी स्कूलों में छात्रों का सिलेबस पूरा कराने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। जो छात्र सोशल मीडिया और दूरदर्शन के जरिए ली जा रही कक्षाओं में शामिल नहीं हो पा रहे हैं उन्हें दीपावली बाद से स्कूल बुलाकर पढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए ऐसे छात्रों के अभिभावकों की अनुमति ली जाएगी और स्कूलों में भी कोराेना संक्रमण की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि दिसंबर और जनवरी में छमाही परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाना है, ऐसे में छात्रों की पढ़ाई जरूरी है इसलिए ऐसा किया जा सकता है। उल्लेखनीय हैं कि कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से इस साल स्कूलों में नियमित कक्षाएं नहीं लग सकी हैं। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों को हाईस्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी में पढ़ कर रहे छात्रों की पढ़ाई की चिंता है। इसलिए इनका सिलेबस पूरा कराने की कवायद शुरू की गई है। शिक्षकों से कहा गया है कि वह छात्रों की पढ़ाई सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कराएं। इसके अलावा ऐसे छात्रों की सूची भी बनाएं जो अब तक सोशल मीडिया और दूरदर्शन पर आयोजित कक्षाओं में शामिल नहीं हो पाए हैं। ऐसे छात्रों के अभिभावकों से संपर्क करें कि बच्चों को स्कूल भेजें ताकि उनकी पढ़ाई करवाई जा सके। स्कूल प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी रहेगी कि बच्चों को अलग-अलग समूहों में बुलाकर पढ़ाएं और इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। बच्चें मास्क लगाएं तथा समय-समय पर सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग भी करें। इसको लेकर लोक शिक्षण उज्जैन संभाग के संयुक्त संचालक जुगलकिशोर उपाध्याय के निर्देशन में उपसंचालक जयश्री पिल्ले ने जिले भर के सभी संकुल प्राचार्यों तथा विभाग के अफसरों की ऑनलाइन बैठक ली और उसमें इसको लेकर जरूरी निर्देश दिए।

यह भी दिए निर्देश
स्कूलों में छमाही परीक्षाओं की तैयारियों के सिलसिले में लोक शिक्षण उपसंचालक पिल्ले ने हायर सेकंडरी और हाई स्कूलों के 40 संकुल प्राचार्यों की बैठक लेकर कहा था कि छमाही परीक्षाओं से पहले छात्रों के सिलेबस को पूरा करा लिया जाए। जो छात्र देर से सोशल मीडिया पर संचालित कक्षाओं में शामिल हुए हैं, उनका शुरुआती सिलेबस भी कराया जाए। ताकि वे पढ़ाई में न पिछड़ें।

