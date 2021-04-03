पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धार्मिक:सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन मंगलकारी, 3 दिन अमृतसिद्धि योग

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माघी प्रतिपदा 12 से शुभ कार्य के लिए 16 दिन खास, माघ माह में शुक्ल पक्ष 15 की जगह 16 दिन का

माघ महीने में खास मानी गई मौनी अमावस्या 11 फरवरी को है। जबकि अलग दिन माघ माह में 12 फरवरी शुक्ल पक्ष प्रतिपदा के दिन सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन लाभकारी होगा। इस दिन सूर्य मकर से कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। खास बात यह है कि फरवरी में शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का रहेगा। इस दौरा अमृतसिद्धि, सर्वाद्धसिद्धि योग और गुरु पुष्य नक्षत्र जैसे योग और 16 फरवरी को बंसत पंचमी का अबूझ मुहूर्त रहेगा। इस दिन रेवती नक्षत्र भी रहेगा, जो भवन/भूमि खरीदना के साथ नया व्यवसाय प्रारंभ करने व मुहूर्त के लिए श्रेष्ठ माना गया है।

माघ मास वैसे ही पुण्य फलदायी माना गया है। इस बार खास यह है कि शुक्ल पक्ष प्रतिपदा से शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा प्रारंभ होगा। जो 16 दिन का होगा और पूर्णता शनिवार 27 फरवरी तक रहेगा। इस दौरान षष्ठी तिथी दो दिन 17 व 18 फरवरी को रहेगी। जबकि एक दिन पहले बंसत पंचमी रहेगी।

इस दौरान गुप्त नवरात्र भी रहेगी, जो शुभ संयोग है के साथ मंगलकारी है। भागवताचार्य पं. गाेविंद उपाध्याय के अनुसार माघी अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं। यह 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी मनाया जाता है।

ऋषियों और पितरों के निमित्त की गई पूजा, जलार्पण व दान करने के लिए यह दिवस उत्तम फलदायी होता है। इस दिन तीर्थों में स्नान-दान का विशेष महत्व है। इसी के साध माघ स्नान का मध्य हो जाता है और शुक्ल पक्ष से शेष दिनों में स्नान का महत्व ओर बढ़ जाता है। जो अब तक माघ माह में स्नान-दान नहीं कर पाए है, वे माघी अमावस्या के साथ शुक्ल पक्ष में किसी भी दिन तीर्थ पर जाकर स्नान-दानकर पुण्य प्राप्त कर सकते है।

16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी, 19 को नर्मदा जयंती
पं. उपाध्यायन ने बताया कि इस माह माघी अमावस्या के बाद 14 फरवरी का सिद्धि योग व सर्वाद्ध सिद्धि योग है। 16 को बसंत पंचमी सरस्वती जन्मोत्सव व पूजन का पर्व है और अबूझ मुहूर्त व अमृत सिद्धि योग है। इस दिन खरीददारी व मुहूर्त आदि कर सकते है। जिसमें सोना-चांदी, भवन/भूमि सहित अन्य सामान खरीदने के साथ मकान, दुकान, व्यवसाय, संस्थान के मुहूर्त करना श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। इस दिन रेवती नक्षत्र का योग भी होने से भवन/भूमि खरीदना व मुहूर्त करना श्रेष्ठ रहता है। 19 को नर्मदा जयंती का पर्व रहेगा। नर्मदाजी में स्नान-दान का विशेष महत्व है।

राशि परिवर्तन लाभकारी
पं. उपाध्याय ने बताया कि 12 फरवरी को सूर्य राशि परिवर्तन करेंगे। प्रतिपदा होने से यह दिन विशेष फलदायी है, इस दिन सूर्य मकर से कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। जो कि कुंभ, तुला व सिंह राशि के जातकों के लिए लाभकारी रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें