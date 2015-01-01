पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ:स्वदेशी जागरण मंच ने चीनी वस्तुओं के बहिष्कार की शपथ दिलाई

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
दत्तोपंत ठेगड़ी जी के जन्म शताब्दी पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में सोमवार को स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के जिला संयोजक संजय कल्याणी के नेतृत्व में महिलाओं ने चीनी वस्तुओं की बहिष्कार की शपथ दिलवाई।

महिलाओं ने बताया दीपावली त्योहार के मद्देनजर जो चीनी सामान बाजारों में उपलब्ध है हम उसका बहिष्कार करते हैं। लोगों से भी अपील करेंगे कि देश को मजबूती देने के लिए स्वदेशी सामानों का उपयोग करे। कोरोना काल में पूरे विश्व के साथ अपना देश भी इस महामारी से जूझ रहा हैं तो इस संकट के समय में स्वदेशी अपना कर देश को सक्षम बनाएंगे और सरकार का सहयोग करेंगे। साथ ही चीन आए दिन हमारे सैनिकों और सीमा में हमला करता हैं। वह हमारा दुश्मन देश हैं। इसलिए चीनी को वस्तुओं को नही खरीदेंगे और लोगों को भी घर-घर जाकर जागरूक करेंगे। मंच की मनीषा शर्मा, उमा दोहरे, गोरा मेहरा, राजकुमारी राठौर, किरण शर्मा, शांति राठौर, चांदनी राजहंसवानी आदि उपस्थित थी।

