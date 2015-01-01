पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि उपज मंडी:लग्नसरा के पहले मंडी में फिर आवक बढ़ी, 35 हजार से ज्यादा बोरी उपज आई

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर में सोयाबीन व गेहूं के लगे ढ़ेर।
  • गेहूं में 145 रुपए की गिरावट तो लहसुन में 50 रुपए की तेजी

कृषि उपज मंडी एक दिन छुट्टी के बाद खुली तो आवक ज्यादा थी, जहां उपज की 20 से 27 हजार बोरी आवक हो रही थी। वह बढ़कर सोमवार काे 35 हजार बोरी से ज्यादा हो गई। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा गेहूं व लहसुन की करीब 18 हजार बाेरी रही तो सोयाबीन व मूंगफली की आवक अच्छी रही।

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है ऐसे में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लग्नसरा की धूम रहेगी। जिसके कारण भी मंडी में आवक ज्यादा रही। लेकिन भाव में जरूर उतार-चढ़ाव रहा। गेहूं के भाव मंदी लिए रहे तो लहसुन के भाव कुछ तेज थे। सोमवार को मंडी खुली तो सबसे ज्यादा आवक गेहूं व लहसुन की थी। स्थिति यह थी कि रात में ही लहसुन मंडी 100 फीसदी ताे गेहूं मंडी भी 75 फीसदी भर चुकी थी। ऐसे में सोमवार को वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगी रही। गेहूं की तो नीलामी हो गई लेकिन लहसुन व कुछ प्याज जरूर बच गया। गेहूं की आवक ज्यादा होने के कारण भाव लगातार गिरावट लिए रहे और सोमवार को 145 रुपए कम होकर 2055 रुपए क्विंटल अधिकतम भाव रहे। मैथी में 600 रुपए, चना में 440 रुपए तो मक्का में 40 रुपए की गिरावट रहीं। दूसरी तरफ पोस्तादाना में करीब 5 हजार रुपए की तेजी रही। उड़द में 1800 रुपए, मूंगफली 200 रुपए, चना 55 रुपए, लहसुन 50 रुपए और सोयाबीन 36 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तेजी लिए रहे।

जबकि प्याज के भाव में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं रहा और 4540 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव बिका। व्यापारियों की माने तो अब गेहूं में भाव इसी प्रकार बने रहेंगे। सिंगोली के नारायणसिंह, छोटी सादड़ी के उदय मेघवाल ने बताया कि लग्नसरा का सीजन शुरू हो गया है। किसान भी देवउठनी एकादशी के कारण उपज बेचना चाहता है। ताकि शादी-ब्याह में खर्च कर सके। उसके बाद तो उसे खेती कार्य में लगना है।

