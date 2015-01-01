पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्व्च्छ सर्वेक्षण:पिछले साल ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में जो सुधार करवाए वे फिर बदहाल

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • जैविक खाद बनाने की पीट टूटने लगे, एफएसटी प्लांट की छत गायब, जलते कचरे से उठ रहा है धुआं

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2021 के लिए नगरपालिका के जिम्मेदार इस बार गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहे। ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड पर बने अधिकांश प्लांट बंद या काम चलाऊ स्थिति में है। जबकि इस बार परीक्षा पिछले साल की अपेक्षा ज्यादा कठिन है। स्वच्छता मिशन में इस बार कचरा संग्रहण के साथ उसका निपटान कैसे किया जा रहा है और उसमें से कितना अन्य कार्य के लिए उपयोग योग्य बनाया जा रहा है, इसके नंबर मिलेंगे। जनता से सीधे फीडबैक लेगी। बावजूद नपा ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। यदि शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था और घर-घर कचरा कलेक्शन को छोड़ दे ताे अन्य कार्य जो महत्वपूर्ण है। उस पर तरफ नपा का ध्यान नहीं है। यदि भोलियावास स्थित नपा के ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड की बात करें तो नए कार्य तो नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं, पिछले साल जो कार्य हुए थे वह भी अब सही हालात में नहीं है। जैविक व सोन खाद बनाने के प्रोजेक्ट के लिए बनाए पीट (बाॅक्स) की छत गायब है तो कहीं से टूट रहे हैं। शहर की होटलों व दुकानों से निकलने वाला चिकन व अन्य मांसाहारी वेस्ट के निपटान के लिए बनाया प्रोजेक्ट भी केवल ढांचे के रूप में नजर आ रहा है। कचरा छंटाई कार्य मशीन चालू है, लेकिन उतने समय नहीं चलती जितनी चलना चाहिए। ऐसे में कचरे की छंटाई नहीं हाे पा रही है। अन्य प्रोजेक्ट भी बंद पड़े हैं,

जैविक खाद प्लांट की 20 पीट बनाई, अधिकांश टूट गई, छत तक गायब हो गई

जैविक खाद-प्लांट बंद - नपा ने ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में वेस्ट सब्जी, फूल और किचन वेस्ट सहित गीले कचरे से जैविक खाद बनाने के लिए 20 पीट(सीमेंट के बाॅक्स) बनाए थे। अधिकांश टूट रहे हंै तो सभी की छत टूट चुकी है। जिम्मेदार इनकों संभाल लेते तो गीले कचरे को जैविक खाद में बदलना बता सकतेे थे। कचरा छंटाई मशीन - ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में कचरे की छटाई के लिए फटका मशीन लगाई थी। जिससे चार अलग-अलग श्रेणी में उपयोग योग्य कचरे की छटाई होती है। इसका भी पूर्ण उपयाेग नहीं हाे रहा है।

एफएसटीपी प्लांट बना शो-पीस - सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट पूर्ण नहीं होने के कारण घरों में स्थित सेप्टिक टैंक की सफाई के बाद मल-जल का नष्टीकरण किया प्रकार किया जाता है। इसके लिए नपा ने ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एफएसटीपी) बनाया था। यह सोन खाद बनाने का प्रोजेक्ट था, इसकी भी स्थिति दयनीय हो रही है। छते टूटकर बिखर चुकी है, औपचारिकता निभाने के लिए इसका उपयोग किया जा रहा है। लेकिन परिणाम सामने नहीं है।

मेंटेनेंस करना जरूरी जिम्मेदार ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में बने इन प्लांटों का मेंटेनेंस करें तो यह सालों तक उपयोगी हो सकते हैं। स्वास्थ्य शाखा के जिम्मेदार इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में कहीं शहर की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में फिर से पिछड़ न जाए। कमियों काे दूर किया जाएगा - ^ स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण के लिए स्वास्थ्य शाखा काम कर रही है। यदि कहीं लापरवाही है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड स्थित प्लांटों को व्यवस्थित करने के निर्देश दिए है। दिखवाता हूं, क्या कमियां दूर करना बाकी है। यदि है तो उसे दूर किया जाएगा।-सीपी राय, सीएमओ नपा नीमच

