ईद मिलादुन्नबी आज:जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा, मसजिदों में हुजूर की यौमे विलादत मनाएंगे

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कानून व्यवस्था के लिए शाम को पुलिस ने वाहनों से निकाला मार्च, मसजिदों में की सजावट

मुसलिम समाज द्वारा शुक्रवार को जश्‍ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर्व मनाया जाएगा। पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद (सअव) की यौमे विदालत पर इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए प्रशासन ने जुलूस निकालने की अनुमति नहीं दी। समाज के लोगों द्वारा सुबह मुस्लिम मोहल्लों व मसजिदों के बाहर कार्यक्रम कर जश्‍ने आमदे रसूल मनाया जाएगा। यह लगातार दूसरा साल होगा जब ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर नगर में जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा। कोरोना के कारण इस बार सभी धर्मों के त्योहार घरों में ही मना रहे हैं। शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए प्रशासन द्वारा सभी तरह के जुलूस, सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों पर रोक लगा रखी है। इस कारण ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर्व पर भी जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं दी गई। 23 अक्टूबर को कैंट थाना परिसर में मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों की उपस्थिति में आयोजित बैठक में पर्व मनाने पर चर्चा की गई थी। इसमें समाज के लोगों को मसजिदों में ही आयोजन करने की समझाइश दी। बैठक में निर्णय अनुसार मसजिदों में अधिकतम 200 लोग ही उपस्थित रह सकेंगे। जो कोरोना प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुए मास्क लगाकर सोशल डिस्टेंस से ईद मिलादुन्नबी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हो सकेंगे। शुक्रवार सुबह शहर की जामा मसजिद, मूलचंद मार्ग स्थित नसरुल्लाह खा मसजिद, बगीचा नंबर चार तथा नीमच सिटी स्थित मसजिद के बाहर समाज के लोग उपस्थित होकर हुजूर की पैदाइश का जश्न मनाएंगे। इधर, ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर्व पर कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए गुरुवार शाम को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने वाहनों से मार्च निकाला। जो नगर के प्रमुख मार्गों से होते हुए वापस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंचा।

घरों व बाजार में की सजावट व रोशनी- मुसलिम समाज द्वारा शुक्रवार को ईद मिलादुन्नबी का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। पैगंबर साहब के यौमे पैदाइश की खुशी में समाज के लोगों ने घरों व दुकानों के साथ रहवासियों क्षेत्रों में सजावट के साथ विद्युत रोशनी की गई।

पिछले वर्ष भी नहीं निकला था जुलूस

पिछले वर्ष 10 नवंबर 2019 को ईद मिलादुन्नबी का पर्व था। इसके एक दिन पहले 9 नवंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बाबरी मसजिद का फैसला सुनाया गया था। शासन व प्रशासन ने कानून व्यवस्था को देखते हुए धारा 144 लागू की थी। इस कारण 10 नवंबर को ईद मिलादुन्नबी के जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं मिली थी। इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं मिली।

