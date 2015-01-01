पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:फारसी बावड़ी वाटिका में लगेगी भगतसिंह, सुखेदव और राजगुरु की प्रतिमा

नीमच14 मिनट पहले
  • पर्यावरण मित्र व स्वच्छता विकास अभियान संस्था एवं प्रशासन के माध्यम से होगी स्थापना, राजस्थान के तलवाड़ा से नीमच पहुंची प्रतिमाएं

नीमच में आजादी के आंदोलन में प्रमुख भूमिका निभाने और हंसते-हंसते फांसी पर झूलने वाले युवा क्रांतिकारी भगतसिंह, सुखदेव, राजगुरु तीनों की एक साथ आदमकद प्रतिमा लगेगी। इसके लिए शहर के स्वच्छता विकास अभियान व पर्यावरण मित्र संस्था के सदस्यों ने पहल की और प्रतिमा भी बनवाकर नीमच लेकर आ गए है। जिसे शहर के बीचो-बीच विजय टॉकीज चौराहे के पास स्थित लगभग 150 साल पुरानी फारसी बावड़ी वाटिका में स्थापित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही नगरपालिका व प्रशासन के सहयोग से अब उक्त बगीचे का सौंदर्यीकरण भी किया जा रहा है।

स्वघ्छता विकास अभियान संस्था संयोजक डॉ हरनारायण गुप्ता एवं बासुदेव गर्ग परिवार के सहयोग से शहीद भगतसिंह, सुखदेव थापर एवं राजगुरु की मार्बल प्रतिमा बांसवाड़ा के तलवाड़ा में तैयार कराई गई। जिसमें 3 लाख रुपए खर्च आया है। प्रतिमाएं बनने के बाद शुक्रवार वह नीमच पहुंच गई है। जिसे क्रेन की मदद से सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से टाउन हॉल नीमच में रखा गया है। इन तीनों को पास स्थित फारसी बावड़ी परिसर वाटिका में स्थापित की जाएगी।

इसके पूर्व वहां नगरपालिका द्वारा जनप्रतिनिधियों व कलेक्टर द्वारा दी गई निधि से प्रतिमा स्थल निर्माण व अन्य सौंदर्यीकरण का काम किया जा रहा है। प्रतिमा उतारते वक्त संस्था के नवीन अग्रवाल, जगदीश शर्मा, किशोर बागड़ी, राजेंद्र जरोली, डॉ राकेश वर्मा, एवं सुभाष सेना के प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष कैलाश गोयल उपस्थित थे।

निर्वाण दिवस के पहले होगा अनावरण
तीनों शहीदों को एक साथ अंग्रेजी हुकूमत ने 23 मार्च काे फांसी दी थी। संस्था द्वारा वाटिका में इनकी स्थापना इसके पूर्व कराने की मांग प्रशासन से की है ताकि उनके निर्वाण दिवस के दिन अनावरण किया जा सके। इसके पहले वाटिका में साफ-सफाई व अन्य सौंदर्यीकरण काम किया जाएगा। ताकि यह लोगों के लिए एक आकर्षक स्थान बने।

प्रत्येक प्रतिमा का वजन डेढ़ टन है
मप्र में नीमच पहला जिला होगा जहां इन तीनों शहीदों की 8-8 फीट की आदमकद प्रतिमा एक साथ लगेंगी। प्रत्येक का वजन डेढ़ टन है। इसके अलावा प्रतिमा स्थल पर इनका जीवन परिचय भी लिखा जाएगा ताकि वहां आने वाले लोगों व नई पीढ़ी को जानकारी मिल सकें और इन क्रांतिकारियों की शहादत सभी की स्मृति में बने रहे।

वाटिका का महत्व बढ़े, सफाई अभियान के दौरान आया विचार
संस्था संयोजक डॉ. हरनारायण गुप्ता ने बताया शहर में फारसी बावड़ी वाटिका सबसे पुरानी है। जो कई सालों से जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी के चलते दुर्दशा का शिकार हो रही थी। सफाई अभियान के दौरान जब यहां गए तो ट्राली से भरकर कचरा निकाला। इस दौरान वाटिका का महत्व बढ़े और शहर के लोग यहां आए इसके लिए इसे आकर्षक बनाने का विचार आया है। इसके बाद वहां महापुरुषों की प्रतिमा लगाना तय किया। यह तीनों देश के वह क्रांतिकारी है जिन्होंने आजादी के लिए हंसते हुए बलिदान दे दिया है। आदमकद प्रतिमा से वाटिका का आकर्षण बढ़ जाएगा और लोग फिर आने लगेंगे।

