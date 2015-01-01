पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकानदार बोले:घंटाघर संरक्षण के कोर्ट से आदेश हैं, अफसरों ने कहा : जीर्ण-शीर्ण है, तोड़ना ही पड़ेगा

नीमच3 घंटे पहले
घंटाघर भवन जीर्ण-शीर्ण है इसलिए इसका टूटना तो तय है लेकिन दीपोत्सव के मद्देनजर दुकानदारों को कुछ दिनों की मोहलत मिल सकती है। मानवीय दृष्टिकोण एवं व्यवहारिकता के लिहाज से यह सही भी है क्योंकि लॉकडाउन व कोरोनाकाल में व्यापारी बेरोजगार थे और अब त्योहार के ठीक पहले उनकी रोजी-रोटी छीनना गलत है। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 10 नवंबर को ही घंटाघर ढहाने के नोटिस जारी किए थे और 12 नवंबर से पांच दिनी दीपोत्सव शुरू हो जाएगा। इस दौरान मार्केट में ग्राहकी रहेगी और घंटाघर को तोड़ते हैं तो मार्केट बंद करना पड़ेगा। मलबा उठाने तक यातायात व्यवस्था चरमरा जाएगी। सिर्फ घंटाघर के ही नहीं बल्कि बाजार के अन्य दुकानदार भी प्रभावित होंगे। इसलिए प्रशासन विचार कर रहा है। पीडब्ल्यूडी से नोटिस मिलने के बाद शुक्रवार को सभी दुकानदारों ने कार्रवाई के विरोध में दुकानें बंद रखीं। सुबह से ही ताले नहीं खाेले और व्यापार बंद रखकर देर शाम अस्पताल परिसर में विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय एवं एसडीएम राहुल धोटे से मिले। इन्हंे अपनी पीड़ा बताई। साथ ही दुकानदारों ने 15 फरवरी 2018 के हाईकोर्ट के एक आदेश की प्रति सौंपते हुए कहा कि हाईकोर्ट ने जनहित याचिका का निराकरण करते हुए घंटाघर के रखरखाव और संरक्षण की बात कही थी इसलिए इसे तोड़ना गलत है। इनके एडवोकेट तन्मय सोनी ने भी यही जानकारी दी। हालांकि इस आदेश को हाईकोर्ट ने दो अन्य रिट याचिका के डिस्पोजल वाले आदेश की टर्म एंड कंडीशन के आधार पर जारी किया है। उन आदेशों का रिव्यू करने के बाद ही स्पष्ट होगा कि हाईकोर्ट ने रखरखाव या संरक्षण के आदेश दिए भी थे अथवा नहीं। पूर्व में दो रिट याचिका की सुनवाई के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने मध्यप्रदेश शासन को निर्देशित किया था कि घंटाघर का मामला पुरातत्व विभाग से जुड़ा है अथवा नहीं। इस बारे में जांच-पड़ताल करते हुए घंटाघर प्रकरण का शासन स्तर पर निराकरण करें। इन निर्देशों के साथ याचिकाएं डिस्पोज्ड (निपटा दी) कर दी गई थीं।

एसडीएम-विधायक से आश्वासन लेकर लौटे दुकानदार आज खोलेंगे दुकानें

इधर दुकानदार जब देर शाम एसडीएम से मिले तो उन्होंने दुकानदारों से कहा आवेदन, हाईकोर्ट आदेश का अवलोकन करने के साथ ही स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा कर रहे है। मंथन के बाद बता पाएंगे कि घंटाघर तोड़ने की कार्रवाई त्योहार बाद करें या पहले। इस आश्वासन के बाद दुकानदार लौट गए और शनिवार से दुकानें खोलेंगे। दुकानें खाली कब करेंगे, यह स्पष्ट नहीं हुआ। वहीं विधायक डॉ. पांडेय ने दुकानदारों के समक्ष एसडीएम से कहा कि दीपावली साल का सबसे बड़ा त्याेहार है। इस दौरान घंटाघर तोड़ने की कार्रवाई ठीक नहीं। इसलिए प्रशासन विचार करे और सबके हितों का ध्यान रखते हुए अंतिम निर्णय ले।

-आदेश का तो रिव्यू करेंगे : पीडब्ल्यूडी
पीडब्ल्यूडी एसडीओ नितेश सुलिया का कहना है कि हाईकोर्ट का आदेश पुराना है और उसका रिव्यू करने के बाद कुछ बता पाएंगे। वहीं एसडीओ सुलिया ने यह भी स्पष्ट कर दिया कि यदि आदेश है तो भी जो भवन जीर्ण-शीर्ण घोषित हो चुका है, उसे तोड़ना ही पड़ता है। रखरखाव या संरक्षण उस भवन का होता है जो उस स्थिति में हो। ये ऐसी स्थिति में नहीं है। जीर्ण-शीर्ण भवन में दुर्घटना का खतरा रहता है। इसलिए प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता इसे तोड़ने की है। यानी घंटाघर टूटना तय है लेकिन मोहलत देना है या नहीं, यह एसडीएम से चर्चा के बाद तय होगा।

