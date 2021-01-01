पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

26 जनवरी विशेष:नीमच की मिट्‌टी लाल होने से यह क्षत्रिय वर्ण भूमि, इसलिए यहां भारतीय शूरवीरों की जन्मस्थली सीआरपीएफ

वास्तु शास्त्र में सबसे पहले मिट्टी के रंग, रूप, रस और गंध के आधार पर परीक्षण किया जाता है। दूसरा वर्ण के आधार पर मिट्टी परीक्षण होता है। जिस प्रकार ब्राह्मण वर्ण क्षत्रिय, वैश्य, शूद्र वर्ण। इसके आधार पर नीमच शहर की मिट्टी का लाल रंग है जो क्षत्रिय वर्ण की भूमि है। इसमें लौह तत्व भी होने से शूरवीरों की भूमि और उनका निवास का स्थान होता है। आजादी से पूर्व अंग्रेजों की छावनी नीमच शहर में थी। आजादी के बाद भारतीय शूरवीरों का स्थान सीआरपीएफ यहां बना हुआ है।

भारत का सबसे बड़ा अनुसंधान केंद्र भी यहीं है। यहां की भूमि रक्त वर्ण है, लाल रंग का सूर्य ग्रह, स्वास्थ्य और औषधियों से संबंध है। सूर्य ही ऐसा ग्रह है जिससे पृथ्वी पर जितनी औषधियां हैं, लता-पता शाखा, मनुष्य, जीव-जंतु सभी ऊर्जा लेते हैं।

इसी कारण यहां औषधियों का व्यवसाय मंडी द्वारा होता है। नीमच शहर से जड़ी-बूटियों में अश्वगंधा देश-विदेश में जाती है। कई जड़ी-बूटियों से आयुर्वेदिक कंपनियों के साथ विदेशी कंपनियां भी लेती हैं। देश की सबसे बड़ी अफीम औषधि (काला सोना) अनुसंधान केंद्र ओपियम फैक्टरी यहां है।

सूर्य का नेत्र और रक्त से संबंध

हमारे नेत्रों को सूर्य ज्योति भी कहा जाता है इसलिए नीमच शहर में सबसे बड़ा गोमाबाई नेत्रालय है। जो नेत्र सेवा से जाना जाता है। सूर्य का नेत्र व रक्त से भी संबंध है। नेत्रदान-देहदान, रक्तदान तीनों दान यहां होते हैं। स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि और सूर्य की वजह से ही यहां मेडिकल कॉलेज की स्थापना होने जा रही है। यह सब परिणाम यहां की मिट्टी का है।

शहर की बसावट क्रॉस होने से बना रहता है भूमि विवाद

नीमच शहर की बसावट सूर्योदय के दिशा के अनुसार टेढ़े क्राॅस की तरह है। ऐसा शहर है जहां सूर्य उदय प्लस में नहीं होता। बसावट के अनुसार नीमच क्राॅस में बसा हुआ है। ऐसा होने से भूमि विवाद बना रहता है या फिर इस भूमि पर किसी अन्य देश का अधिकार होता है। उसी का परिणाम बंगला-बगीचा विवाद जो पूर्णतया दूर नहीं हो रहा है। दूसरे देश का भूमि पर प्रभाव। विकास नगर में अंग्रेजों का कब्रिस्तान इंग्लैंड सरकार के आधिपत्य के समय का है। आज यह दोनों जीवंत प्रमाण हैं।

राष्ट्रीय मार्ग शहर के भाग्य उदय से कम नहीं

शहर से निकले राष्ट्रीय व राजकीय मार्ग किस दिशा में जाते हैं उनका भी अपना एक बहुत महत्व है। सन् 2008 में जब भाटखेड़ा में फोरलेन का भूमिपूजन हो रहा था उस समय शहर में किस दिशा में यह मार्ग निकल रहा है इसका पूर्ण अध्ययन किया। शहर से यह रास्ता उत्तर से पूर्व दिशा होते हुए दक्षिण नैऋत्य दिशा की तरफ जाता है। वास्तु शास्त्र में कहा गया है कि यदि कोई राष्ट्रीय मार्ग नगर के उत्तर से पूर्व होते हुए दक्षिण की ओर जाता है वह मार्ग बहुत तरक्की लेकर आता है।

यह मार्ग देश की राजधानी दिल्ली से चलकर आर्थिक नगरी मुंबई में प्रवेश कर रहा है। यह एक राष्ट्रीय मार्ग है। इसका सही दिशा में निकलना शहर के लिए किसी भाग्य उदय से कम नहीं रहा। 2008 से 2011 के बीच में भूमि पाताल से आसमान को पहुंची और कई उद्योग शुरू हुए। तेल की रिफाइनरी उद्योग बंद थे, वे फिर शुरू हुए। कई सौगात मिली। शहरवासियों ने बहुत उन्नति और तरक्की की है, निरंतर अग्रसर है ।
-अंतरराष्ट्रीय वास्तुविद् ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. प्रशांत व्यास, आध्यात्म वास्तु ज्योतिष अनुसंधान केंद्र, नीमच


