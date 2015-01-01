पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:इस बार भी जिले में 47 केंद्रों पर होगी 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा

नीमच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 हजार विद्यार्थी होंगे शामिल, 23 को विभाग माशिमं को भेजेगा जानकारी

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस साल बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्रों का निर्धारण करने के लिए माशिमं द्वारा शिक्षा विभाग को निर्देश दिए गए। इसके बाद विभाग ने गत वर्ष के नामांकित छात्रों की संख्या में अनुमानित 10 प्रतिशत वृद्धि करने के साथ ही परीक्षा केंद्र निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार चिन्हित किए। जिसमें जिले में पर्याप्त जगह होने से एक भी केंद्र बढा नहीं है पिछले साल वाले ही 47 केंद्र तय कर कलेक्टर के अनुमोदन के बाद फायनल कर लिए है और 23 नवंबर को उन्हें माशिमं भेज दिया जाएगा। विभाग का दावा है कि इन केंद्रों पर विद्यार्थी यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ परीक्षा दे सकते है। बोर्ड परीक्षा को लेकर इस बार काफी देरी से परीक्षा केंद्रों का निर्धारित व नामांकन हो रहा है। इस साल जिस केंद्र पर 500 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देते थे अब वहां 250 को ही बिठाना है। कोविड-19 के चलते संक्रमण से बचाव को देखते हुए माशिमं बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारियां करने के निर्देश दिए थे। उसी को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने केंद्रों पर निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार निर्धारण किया और संबंधित स्कूलों से दावे आपत्ति का समय भी दिया लेकिन सभी सरकारी स्कूल होने से एक भी आपत्ति नहीं आई। शुक्रवार देर शाम इन केंद्रों को फायनल कर कलेक्टर का अनुमोदन करवा लिया है। अब यह सूची सोमवार को माशिमं को भेज दी जाएगी। 20 हजार विद्यार्थी देंगे परीक्षा- सत्र 2020-21 में होने वाली 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा करीब 20 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। शिक्षा विभाग ने माशिमं को भेजने के लिए तैयार की जानकारी में उनके बैठक व्यवस्था अभी से सुनिश्चित कर ली है। जहां दूर-दूर बैठकर विद्यार्थी परीक्षा दें सकेंगे। प्राइवेट विद्यार्थियों के केंद्र रहेंगे संवेदनशील- जिले में 47 में से 7 केंद्र प्राइवेट विद्यार्थियों के लिए बनाए है जो संवेदनशील रहेंगे। इनमें शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उमावि नीमच, उमावि मॉडल मनासा, उमावि मॉडल जावद, उमावि सिंगोली, कन्या उमावि कुकड़ेश्वर, बालक उमावि कुकड़ेश्वर, उमावि रामपुरा शामिल हैं। जहां जिले भर के प्राइवेट छात्र की परीक्षा देंगे।

^बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्रों का निर्धारण माशिमं के निर्देशानुसार चिन्हित कर लिया है और उसमें कलेक्टर का अनुमोदन भी करवा लिया है। इनका प्रस्ताव साेमवार को माशिमं भोपाल को भेज दिया जाएगा। जहां से उनकी स्वीकृति जारी होगी। केएल बामनिया, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, नीमच

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें