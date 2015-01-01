पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:जिले में इस बार 275 पंचायतों के लिए होगा मतदान, सीमांकन में बढ़ी 39 पंचायतें पहली बार होंगी शामिल

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • 20 दिसंबर से 3 जनवरी तक पंचायत चुनाव होने की संभावित तारीखों की सूचना वायरल

प्रदेश में उपचुनाव के बाद पंचायत व निकाय चुनाव को लेकर सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई है। इसे लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग जल्द अधिकृत कार्यक्रम जारी कर सकता है। पहले पंचायत चुनाव संभावित है। मंगलवार को 20 दिसंबर से 3 जनवरी के बीच चुनाव में होने की संभावित सूचना सोशल मीडिया पर चलती रही लेकिन देर शाम तक प्रशासन के पास इस संबंध में कोई आदेश नहीं पहंुचे। हालांकि चुनाव जब होंगे उसे लेकर पहले से कई तैयारियां की जा चुकी हैं। इसके तहत जिले में सीमांकन के बाद 39 पंचायतें बढ़ीं हैं जो पहली बार इस चुनाव में शामिल होंगी। यानी इस बार जिले की 275 पंचायतों में पंच-सरपंच के लिए मतदान होगा। 2015-20 की पंचायत का कार्यकाल 14 मार्च 2020 को ही खत्म हो चुका है लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते चुनाव नहीं हो पाए। इसके बाद उनका कार्यकाल बढाकर नई व्यवस्था के तहत पंचायत सरपंचों को प्रशासनिक समिति की ओर से प्रधान के रूप में नियुक्त कर संचालन कराया जा रहा है। कोरोना काल के बीच हुए उपचुनाव को देखते हुए निर्वाचन आयोग ने पंचायत चुनाव कराने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। जिले में पंच-सरपंच पदों और जिला व जनपद पंचायतों के वार्डाें के सीमांकन व आरक्षण प्रक्रिया पहले पूरी कर ली है। इसमें जिला पंचायत और जनपदों के वार्डां की संख्या वहीं रहेगी जिनका आरक्षण हो चुका है। अब अध्यक्ष पद का आरक्षण होना है वह भी इस माह पूरी होने की संभावना है।

जिले में बढ़ हुईं पंचायतें

ब्लॉक पहले अब नीमच 66 80 जावद 73 90 मनासा 97 105 योग 236 275 अधिकृत आदेश नहीं मिले ^पंचायतों के चुनाव कार्यक्रम को लेकर कोई अधिकृत घोषणा की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। पिछली बार जिन पंचायतों में कम मतदान हुआ वहां अधिक मतदान के लिए अभियान चलाया जाए उसका पालन किया जाएगा। - आशीष सांगवान, सीईओ, जिला पंचायत नीमच

