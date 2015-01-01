पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेरोजगारों को रोजगार:अतिक्रमणकारियों से बचाने के लिए जिले की 111 स्कूलों में 8 करोड़ रुपए से कर रहे हैं बाउंड्रीवॉल का निर्माण

नीमच2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण विकास विभाग व राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र की संयुक्त पहल से मनरेगा के तहत कराया जा रहा काम

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते स्कूल बंद हैं लेकिन वहां बाउंड्रीवाल नहीं होने से खुली भूमि पर अतिक्रमण और असामाजिक तत्वों का डेरा लगने लगा है। जिले में 552 बाउंड्रीवॉल विहीन स्कूलों में से 111 में बाउंड्रीवॉल बनाने की स्वीकृत हो गई है। जिनका निर्माण पंचायत विकास विभाग द्वारा मनरेगा से करवाया जा रहा है।

इससे जहां स्कूल परिसर सुरक्षित होंगे वहीं कई ग्रामीणों को रोजगार भी मिल रहा है। सरकारी स्कूलों के खेल मैदान व भूमि काे सुरक्षित रखने के लिए शासन ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है। अब ग्रामीण विकास विभाग व राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र की संयुक्त पहल से शालाओं की बाउंड़्रीवॉल मनरेगा के तहत शिक्षा विभाग के अंशदान से उनका निर्माण कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। जिले में 502 प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक तथा 50 हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल एेसी है जिनकी बाउंड़्रीवॉल नहीं है। इनमें से मनरेगा के तहत निर्माण करने के लिए 111 की स्वीकृति जारी हो गई है। जो करीब 8 करोड़ 82 लाख की बनेगी। जहां संबंधित पंचायतों की देखरेख में निर्माण कार्य करवाया जा रहा है। गांव के बेरोजगार श्रमिकों को इससे रोजगार भी मिल रहा है। जिन स्कूलों के मैदान व आसपास बाउंड़्रीवॉल नहीं हाेने से लाेगाें द्वारा अतिक्रमण करने के साथ गंदगी फैलाई जाती है। इसका विद्यार्थियों के स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत असर पड़ता है।

मनरेगा व शिक्षा विभाग दोनों का अंशदान शामिल

बाउंड्रीवाॅल निर्माण की राशि में मनरेगा का अशंदान 45 तथा राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र का 55 प्रतिशत अंशदान शामिल है। मनरेगा अंशदान में 27 फीसदी मजदूरी व 18 फीसदी सामग्री मद पर खर्च की जा रही है। कार्य मूल्यांकन के आधार पर जनपद स्तर से मनरेगा अंश की राशि का भुगतान एफटीओ के माध्यम से तथा राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र के अंश की राशि का भुगतान कलेक्टर या सह मिशन संचालक द्वारा नियत प्रक्रिया के तहत पंचायत द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

इन स्कूलों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर किया शामिल

पहले चरण में कुछ प्राथमिकताओं के आधार पर मनरेगा के तहत बाउंड्रीवॉल निर्माण के लिए स्कूलों का चयन किया गया है। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से हाईवे से लगे गांवों के स्कूल, जहां न्यायालयीन प्रकरण के तहत बाउंड्रीवॉल निर्माण किया जाना है,नदी-नाले व रेलवे लाइन के पास वाले स्कूल, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण संभावित शालाएं आदि शामिल है।

कल होगी सब इंजीनियरों की बैठक

शिक्षा विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री एमएल जडिया ने बताया जिले में प्रावि-मावि के करीब 552 स्कूल बाउंड्रीवॉल विहीन है। इनमें से कुछ पंचायत विभाग के माध्यम से मनरेगा के तहत बनाई जा रही है। इस संबंध में आवश्यक जानकारी व समीक्षा के लिए गुरुवार को कलेक्टोरेट स्थित कार्यालय में आवश्यक बैठक रखी गई है। इसमें जिले भर के सभी पांच सब इंजीनियरों को बाउंड्रीवॉल कार्य की प्रगति की रिपोर्ट के साथ शामिल होना है।

जिले में स्वीकृत बाउंड्रीवॉल निर्माण की स्थिति

विकासखंडबाउंड्रीवाॅललागत लाख में
जावद54395.73
मनासा32247.82
नीमच25239.04

नोट-जानकारी जिला पंचायत की मनरेगा शाखा के मुताबिक।

