रतनगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के मोडाखाल में वारदात:दो बदमाशों ने दो युवकों से बाइक व नकदी लूटी, फरार

नीमच14 मिनट पहले
सड़क पर बाइक खड़ी कर दो बदमाशों ने एक अन्य बाइक से आ रहे युवकों को रोका और उनसे नगदी, मोबाइल व बाइक लूट कर फरार हो गए। सूचना पर तत्काल पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और नाकाबंदी कराई। रतनगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने फरियादी के रिपोर्ट पर से मामला दर्ज कर दोनों आरोिपयों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार देर शाम तक कोई सुराग उन्हें नहीं मिला।

जानकारी अनुसार शुक्रवार रात करीब 9 बजे रतनगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र स्थित ग्राम डोराई निवासी अशोक पिता चुन्नीलाल धाकड़ अपने साथी नानालाल पिता पन्नालाल के साथ बाइक क्रमांक-एमपी.44.एमएम.9136 से रतनगढ़ की और आ रहे थे। जाट रोड पर मोड़ाखाल स्थित पुलिया पर दो बदमाशों ने बीच सड़क पर बाइक रखकर वहां खड़े थे। जैसे ही अशोक व नानालाल का गुजरना हुआ तो उक्त बदमाशों ने उन्हें रोक लिया।

इसके बाद बाइक समेत नीचे गिराकर धमकाते हुए तलाशी ली। इस दोनों के पर्स से करीब 2200 रुपए नगदी और दो मोबाइल के साथ उनकी बाइक भी लेकर फरार हो गए। बदमाशों ने वारदात के लिए बिना नंबर की बाइक का उपयोग किया। जिसे भी वह अपने साथ लेकर गए। घटना के बाद वे दोनों रतनगढ़ थाने पहुंचे जहां घटनाक्रम की शिकायत दर्ज कराई।

