पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच:सरकारी कुएं में लावारिस मिली 3 बाइक

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम हिंगोरिया स्थित कुएं का पानी खाली करने पर मिली बाइक, क्रेन की मदद से बाहर निकाला

जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 3 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित सरकारी कुएं में तीन लावारिस बाइक मिली। सूचना पर तत्काल पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और उन्हें क्रेन व ग्रामीणों की मदद से बाहर निकलवाकर थाने ले गई और जांच शुरू कर दी। जानकारी अनुसार सोमवार को ग्राम हिंगोरिया स्थित सरकारी कुएं से रात को विद्युत मोटर से पानी खाली किया गया था। जिसके बाद वहां मौजूद चौकीदार की नजर कुएं में पड़ी तो उसे तीन बाइक दिखी। चौकीदार ने तुरंत सरपंच पति सुरेशचंद्र पिता लक्ष्मण प्रसाद नागदा को अवगत कराया। जिसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी। थाने के एएसआई तेजसिंह सिसौदिया व आरक्षक अशोक चौहान मौके पर पहुंचे। जिन्होंने क्रेन बुलाकर उसकी मदद से तीनों बाइक को कुएं से बाहर निकलवाया। पुलिस को आशंका है कि तीनों बाइक चोरी की हो सकती है। यह बाइक हुई बरामद- सरकारी कुएं से बरामद बाइकों की नंबर प्लेट के आधार पर पुलिस उनके मालिकों का पता लगा रही है। जिन्हें बुलाकर इस संबंध में पूछताछ की जाएगी। कुएं से निकली बाइक में पहली का क्रमांक आरजे 35 एसजी 3890 जो कि किसी सुरेश प्रतापगढ़ राजस्थान के नाम से है। वहीं दूसरी का नंबर एमपी 44 एमडी 0338 जो राजेन्द्र पिता भंवरलाल निवासी ग्राम राबडिय़ा के नाम तथा तीसरी बाइक क्रमांक एमपी 44 एमडी 2698 हीरालाल पिता जोधा मीणा निवासी पिपलिया विशनिया हरवार के नाम से है। अब पुलिस इस मामले में गाड़ी मालिकों को बुलाकर पूछताछ करने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें