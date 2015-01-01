पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुनिश्री संयम रत्न विजयजी:हम भगवान से तो चाहते हैं पर भगवान को नहीं चाहते

नीमचएक घंटा पहले
अगर दर्द न होता तो खुशी की कीमत न होती। अगर चाहने से मिल जाता सब कुछ तो ऊपर वाले की जरूरत नहीं होती। यहां चाहने से कुछ नहीं मिलता। जो भी मिलता है पुण्योदय से मिलता है।

हम भगवान से तो चाहते हैं, पर भगवान को नहीं चाहते। भगवान “को’ तो मानते हैं, पर भगवान् “की’ नहीं मानते। भले ही भगवान को न मानो, पर भगवान की जरूर मानो। यह बात प्रवचन के दौरान मुनिश्री संयम रत्न विजयजी ने कही। विकास नगर स्थित आराधना भवन में नियमित प्रवचन के दौरान मुनिश्री संयम रत्न विजयजी ने कहा कि कोई कितना ही बलवान और वैभवशाली क्यों न हो? परंतु वह इस काल से अपनी रक्षा न तो अपने आप ही कर सकता है और न ही कोई दूसरा बचा सकता है। जब तक यमराज की दुष्ट दृष्टि मनुष्य रूपी कीड़े पर नहीं पड़ती, तब तक ही वह मद, मोह, माया में मस्त रह सकता है। काल के आते ही उसकी मस्ती की बस्ती उजड़ जाती है। इस असार संसार में यमराज जब प्राणी को बलपूर्वक अपने वश में पकड़ लेता है, तब उस प्राणी का प्रताप नष्ट हो जाता है, उसका चमकता हुआ तेज अस्त हो जाता है, साथ ही उसका धीरज और पुरुषार्थ भी भ्रष्ट हो जाता है तथा उसके कुटुम्बी लोग उसका धन ग्रहण करने में प्रवृत्त हो जाते हैं। उस समय उसकी कोई भी रक्षा करने के लिए आगे नहीं आता, कोई भी सुरक्षित शरण नहीं दे सकता। यदि हम अपने भीतर ही झांककर देखें तो जगत का वास्तविक स्वरूप हमें स्वतः ही दिखाई देने लगेगा। लेकिन इंसान क्रोध, मान, माया, लोभ की छाया में लीन होकर स्वार्थ की भूल भूलैया में खुद को ही भुला देता है। इस जीव रूपी दुकान में मन का जोर चलने के कारण ही इंद्रिय और मन रूपी चोर हर पल-हर क्षण हमारे सद्गुण रूपी खजाने को लूटते रहते हैं। जिधर देखो उधर प्रदर्शन की चमक-दमक में इंसान उलझा हुआ है, ढोल के जैसी पोल की तरह व्यर्थ ही शोर मचाता हे, लेकिन भीतर से खोखला बना रहता है। इस मौके पर मंदसौर श्री संघ का पदार्पण हुआ और मुनिश्री को मंदसौर पधारने की विनती की।

