पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समझौता:उपज नीलामी : 2 व्यापारियों में हाथापाई

नीमच6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैंट थाने पहुंचा मामला, एक पक्ष ने आवेदन दिया, बाद में हुआ समझौता

लहसुन मंडी में मंगलवार को उपज नीलामी के दौरान दो व्यापारियों में शुरू हुआ विवाद हाथापाई के बाद कैंट थाने तक पहुंच गया। इसमें एक पक्ष ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। हालांकि बाद में दोनों पक्षों के बीच समझौता हो गया। जानकारी अनुसार लहसुन प्रांगण में सुबह नीलामी के दौरान सीएम फर्म संचालक राजेश गर्ग के भाई विजय व गायत्री ट्रेडर्स के संचालक राजू शर्मा के बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। अन्य व्यापारी समझा रहे थे तभी राजू शर्मा के अन्य साथी आए और गर्ग के साथ हाथापाई शुरू कर दी। इससे लहसुन मंडी में हंगामा हो गया। शर्मा ने गर्ग को धमकी देते हुए कहा कि मैं कांग्रेस का नेता हूं। मेरा कोई कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता। अन्य लहसुन व्यापारियों ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाइश देकर मामला शांत किया। विजय गर्ग ने शाम काे कैंट थाने पहुंचकर आवेदन दिया। जिस पर पुलिस ने आदम चेक काटा। बताया गया कि मंडी में आढ़त प्रथा बंद होने के बावजूद राजू शर्मा द्वारा किसानों से दो प्रतिशत आढ़त से माल खरीदकर व्यापारियों को बेचा जाता है। इसकी जानकारी मंडी इंस्पेक्टर को भी है। व्यापारी द्वारा आढ़त प्रथा चलाकर किसानों को गुमराह करके बाद में मनमाने दाम पर लहसुन बेची जा रही है। मंडी में विवाद व मामला थाने तक पहुंचने के बाद कांग्रेस नेता सक्रिय हुए और मामले को रफादफा करने में जुट गए। इस संबंध में शर्मा ने बताया कि बेटे के साथ गर्ग का विवाद हो गया था। बाद में समझौता हो गया। गर्ग भी हमारे मिलने वाले ही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser