पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • 12 Blot Spots In The District, Searching For The Cause Of The Accident, The Police Will Improve It So That Such Accidents Do Not Happen Again

सेफ्टी ऑडिट:जिले में 12 ब्लांइड स्पॉट, दुर्घटना का कारण तलाश उसे सुधारेगी पुलिस ताकि फिर से न हों ऐसे हादसे

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच सालों में जिले में हुए 6460 हादसे, इनमें 1060 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

जिले में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर नियंत्रण और घायलों को तुरंत इलाज दिलाने के लिए एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने ‘रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट’ शुरू किया है। पांच वर्षों में जिले में 6,460 दुर्घटनाएं हुई।1,060 लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी। आंकड़ों के अनुसार यातायात पुलिस ने 12 ब्लाइंड स्पाट चिह्नत किए हैं एसपी जिले में पैदल भ्रमण कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने थाना प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि दुर्घटना होने पर स्वयं मौके पर जाकर कारण पता लगाएं और निराकरण करें। जिलास्तर पर हेल्पलाइन शुरू की है। मोबाइल फोन नंबर 7049127589 पर हादसे की जानकारी दे सकते हैं।

इन थानाक्षेत्र में ज्यादा दुर्घटनाएं- थाना औद्योगिक क्षेत्र रतलाम, औद्योगिक क्षेत्र जावरा, स्टेशन रोड, आलोट, माणक चौक, जावरा सिटी, रिंगनोद। इन थानों में दुर्घटनाओं में ज्यादा हुई मौत- थाना औद्योगिक क्षेत्र जावरा, स्टेशन रोड, औद्योगिक क्षेत्र रतलाम, नामली, सैलाना।

ये काम होंगे- मुख्य मार्ग महू-नीमव हाइवे, जावरा-आलोट हाइवे, जावरा-नागदा हाईवे, रतलाम-सरवन मार्ग के सड़क दुर्घटना संभावित क्षेत्रो में सर्वे प्रारंभ कर सुधार शुरू किया जाएगा।

पैदल घूमे एसपी गौरव तिवारी- एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने महू - नीमव हाइवे पर जिले की सीमा सुजलाना फंटा से सातरुंडा तक पैदल निरीक्षण कर 9 ब्लाइंड स्पॉट व अनाधिकृत कट चिह्नित किए।

ये हैं अतिरिक्त वे स्थान जहां दुर्घटनाएं ज्यादा हुईं

1. सातरुंडा चौराहा 2. रत्तागिरी-प्रीतम नगर रोड 3. प्रकाश नगर पुलिया 4. बिलपांक फंटा 5. धराड़ पुलिया 6. बाजनखेड़ा फंटा 7. इटावा माता जी फंटा 8. सेजवता फंटा 9. घटला ब्रिज 10. इप्का फैक्टरी 11. साक्षी पेट्रोल पम्प चौराहा 12. अलकापुरी तिराहा 13. बंजली बायपास तिराहा 14. ग्राम धौंसवास तिराहा 15. बाजेडा फंटा 16. पंचेड़ फंटा नामली 17. पल्दुना फंटा 18. गोकुल होटल हाइवे रोड आदि प्रमुख है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें