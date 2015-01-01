पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापामार कार्रवाई:13 कचरा कलेक्शन गाड़ियां खड़ी मिलीं, 4 ड्राइवर को नौकरी से निकाला, दो को नोटिस

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वच्छता में लापरवाही पर आयुक्त का एक्शन

सफाई में शहर को नंबर वन बनाने की कोशिश में जुटे नगर निगम आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने शनिवार सुबह अचानक कर्मशाला पहुंचकर छापामार की तरह कार्रवाई की। इसमें 49 वार्ड में से करीब 13 कचरा कलेक्शन गाड़ियां परिसर में खड़ी मिलीं। यह देख गुस्साए आयुक्त ने तुरंत प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एमके जैन, सहायक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एपी सिंह को तबल किया। ड्राइवरों की जानकारी मांगी तो पता चला चार ड्राइवर लंबे समय से बिना अनुमति के गैर-हाजिर चल रहे थे। आयुक्त ने उन्हें बर्खास्त कर दिया। शनिवार को बिना सूचना दिए नहीं आने वाले दो ड्राइवरों को नोटिस दिया। सुबह 7 बजे कर्मशाला पहुंचे आयुक्त 9.30 बजे तक डटे रहे। इस दौरान कर्मशाला परिसर में खड़ी गाड़ियों में कचरा भरा देख उन्हें साफ करने को कहा। साथ ही खराब गाड़ियों को सुधरवाने के निर्देश दिए। सूचना मिलने पर उपायुक्त विकास सोलंकी भी पहुंच गए थे।

स्वच्छता अभियान में शनिवार को ये कार्रवाई हुई

सुबह के साथ माणकचौक, सैलाना बस स्टैंड, राम मंदिर क्षेत्र सहित अन्य बाजार में रात को भी सफाई की गई। जागरूकता के लिए सफाई मित्र ने अलकापुरी, हरमाला रोड, कालिकामाता मंदिर क्षेत्र सहित अन्य स्थानों पर रंगोली सजाई। आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को गंदगी नहीं फैलाकर स्वच्छता बनाए रखने की शपथ भी दिलाई। सैलाना बस स्टैंड, बाजना बस स्टैंड से 2 मवेशियों को पकड़कर गोशाला भिजवाया। मालिकों का पता लगाया जा रहा है, उनके तबेले तोड़े जाएंगे। खर्च भी तबेला मालिकों से वसूलेंगे। स्वास्थ्य अमले ने शहीद चौक, बाल चिकित्सालय व माणक चौक क्षेत्र में 161 व्यक्तियों को बगैर मास्क लगाए पकड़ा। प्रत्येक से जुर्माना लिया।

अलग-अलग डस्टबिन नहीं रखे तो दुकान सील

निगम ने रेस्टोरेंट व चाय-नाश्ते की होटलों की निगरानी भी शुरू कर दी है। आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने बताया कि ऐसी संस्थाएं जहां गीले व सूखे कचरे के लिए अलग-अलग डस्टबिन नहीं रखे जाएंगे। उन पर स्पॉट फाइन करने के साथ ही दुकानें सील करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हाट रोड क्षेत्र में सड़क पर कचरा फेंकने वाले जहीर खान और महमूद हसन मंसूरी कबाड़ी से पांच-पांच हजार का जुर्माना वसूला गया।

