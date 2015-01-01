पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशि परिवर्तन:144 दिन बाद आज से गुरु फिर शनि के साथ मकर राशि में कर रहे प्रवेश

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना का प्रभाव बढ़ने के साथ महंगाई बढ़ेगी, विवाह, नौकरी के लिए शुभ

ठंड शुरू होते ही कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। ज्योतिषियों की मानें तो शुक्रवार से गुरु दोबारा शनि के साथ मकर राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हंै। इससे कोरोना मर्ज बढ़ेगा। ऐसे में लोगों को सतर्क रहना होगा। 144 दिन बाद 20 नवंबर से गुरु फिर से शनि के साथ मकर राशि में प्रवेश कर रहा है जो 5 अप्रैल तक इस राशि में रहेगा। 30 मार्च से गुरु धनु राशि से निकलकर मकर राशि में प्रवेश किया था लेकिन गुरु ग्रह के 29 जून से वक्री अर्थात उल्टा चलने के कारण गुरु मकर से वापस धनु राशि में भ्रमण कर रहा था, 12 सितंबर से गुरु पुनः सीधी चाल में चल कर 20 नवंबर की दोपहर से पुनः मकर राशि में प्रवेश कर रहा है। ज्ञात रहे कि मकर राशि में शनि भम्रण कर रहा है। गुरु व शनि का मकर राशि में आने से जहां गुरु नीच राशि में होगा। वहीं शनि स्वग्राही राशि में रहेगा। इन दोनों ग्रहों की युति से कृषि क्षेत्र को प्रभावित करेगा, इससे महंगाई बढ़ेगी। अपराध बढ़ेगा। 30 मार्च से 29 जून में भी जब गुरु और शनि की युति एक साथ थी तब कोरोना का प्रभाव दिखा था तथा जनता को लॉकडाउन में रहना पड़ा था। ज्योतिषी रवि जैन ने बताया कि गुरु व शनि का मकर राशि में एक साथ होने से नागरिकों को अपनी राशि के अनुसार मिलाजुला असर देखने को मिलेगा। जिन युवक-युवतियों की शादी में विलंब हो रहा है उनके लिए गुरु शनि का मिलन फायदेमंद रहेगा।

राशि अनुसार देखें क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा

मेष - नौकरी, विदेश यात्रा, शिक्षा व व्यवसाय में लाभ, कलह से बचें, स्वास्थ्य मध्यम रहेगा। वृषभ- मानसिक शारीरिक परेशानी, वित्तीय संकट, शेयर बाजार में निवेश से बचें, परिवार व मित्रों का सहयोग मिलेगा। मिथुन- सरकारी लाभ व्यवसाय व साझेदारी में लाभ, व्यसन से दूर रहें, नौकरी के अवसर, जीवनसाथी को नजरअंदाज ना करें। कर्क- मानसिक व शारीरिक कष्ट, निर्णय लेने में जल्दी नहीं करें, विवाह की बाधा दूर होगी, सभी का सहयोग मिलेगा, सरकारी पद प्रतिष्ठा मिल सकती है। सिंह- स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें, जोखिम के कार्य से बचें, गुप्त शत्रुओं से सावधान, वाहन सतर्कता से चलाएं, वाणी पर काबू रखें। कन्या- उदर रोग संभव, आय के स्त्रोत बढ़ेंगे, पति-पत्नी एक दूसरे की बातों को समझें, साझेदारी में विवाद से बचें। तुला- माता-पिता व स्वयं के स्वास्थ्य की चिंता, सत्ता सुख मिलेगा, कर्ज से बचें, शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सफलता, नौकरी लगने के अवसर। वृश्चिक- मेहनत अधिक लाभ कम, पेट संबंधी रोग व बेटे के प्रति चिंता, वाहन सावधानी से चलाएं, विदेश यात्रा के योग। धनु- वाणी पर संयम, पैतृक सम्पति विवाद, मकान भूमि क्रय करने के योग, माता के स्वास्थ्य की चिंता, सत्ता सुख के योग। मकर- सत्ता संगठन में भागीदारी बढ़ेगी, साझेदारी सोच-समझ कर करें, अपने वालों से सतर्क रहें, नौकरी के अवसर, अचानक लाभ के योग, शेयर में निवेश सोच-समझ कर करें। कुंभ- गुप्त रोग व गुप्त शत्रु से सतर्क रहें, मधुर वाणी लाभदायक बेटे के प्रति चिंता, वाहन सावधानी से चलाएं। मीन- आय में बढ़ोतरी, मानसिक चिंता स्वयं व परिवार के स्वास्थ्य की चिंता, नवीन योजनाओं में सफलता के योग, नौकरी व शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सफलता मिलेगी।

