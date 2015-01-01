पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ट्रेन डायवर्ट रही:18 गाड़ियों को दूसरे रास्तों से चलाया, भोपाल और जयपुर रेलखंड में यातायात का दबाव

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हिंडोन सिटी-बयाना रेलखंड में गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण सोमवार को 18 गाड़ियों को दूसरे रास्तों से चलाना पड़ा। भोपाल-जयपुर सेक्शन में दबाव रहा।

सोमवार को ये ट्रेन डायवर्ट रही

  • 02952 नई दिल्ली-मुंबई सेंट्रल राजधानी - वाया मथुरा-झांसी-बीना- संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा
  • 02954 निजामउद्दीन-मुंबई सेंट्रल राजधानी - वाया मथुरा-झांसी-बीना- संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा
  • 02963 निजामउद्दीन-उदयपुर - वाया जयपुर, अजमेर, चंदेरिया
  • 02264 निजामउद्दीन-पुणे - वाया मथुरा-झांसी-बीना-संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा
  • 02416 नई दिल्ली-इंदौर - वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर
  • 02904 अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल - वाया मथुरा- बीना-संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा
  • 02947 अहमदाबाद- पटना - वाया सवाई माधोपुर -जयपुर- भरतपुर
  • 02951 मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली राजधानी - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा
  • 02953 मुंबई सेंट्रल-निजामउद्दीन अगस्त क्रांति - वाया नागदा-संतहिरदाराम-बीना-झांसी-मथुरा
  • 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम-बीना-मथुरा
  • 02964 उदयपुर-निजामउद्दीन - वाया चंदेरिया-जयपुर-दिल्ली
  • 02415 इंदौर-नई दिल्ली - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी
  • 02917 अहमदाबाद-निजामउद्दीन - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी
  • 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा
  • 09025 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर क्लोन स्पेशल - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा
  • 09039 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-मुजफ्फरपुर - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी
  • 09038 गोरखपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस - वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर
  • 09452 भागलपुर-गांधीधाम - वाया भरतपुर-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें