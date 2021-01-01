पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • 200 People, It Would Have Been So Bad The Vaccine, Now The Turn Of The Frontline Workers Of The Police panchayat

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुलावा बेकार...:200 लोगों को लग जाती, इतनी वैक्सीन हो चुकी खराब, अब पुलिस-पंचायत के फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों की बारी

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैक्सीनेशन के 18 दिन : अब तक रजिस्टर्ड में से 70 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों ने ही लगवाए टीके, 8 हजार नए डोज भी केंद्रों पर आए

कोरोना काल के 289 दिन बाद रतलाम में वैक्सीन पहुंची। इस दौरान 80 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हाे गई। इसके बावजूद कुछ कर्मचारी केंद्र पर नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। इतनी वैक्सीन खराब हो चुकी है जिसमें 200 लोगों को लगा सकते थे। वायल खुलने के बाद चार घंटे तक ही उपयोग कर सकते हैं। इस दौरान एक वायल में से 10 लोगों को टीका लगाना होता है। अब पुलिस और पंचायत के फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को टीके लगाए जाएंगे।

ऐसे समझें वैक्सीन का गणित

वैक्सीन की दवा एक शीशी में रहती है। शीशी में 5 मिली दवा होती है। इसे वायल कहते हैं। एक व्यक्ति को 0.5 मिली का डोज दिया जाता है, यानी एक शीशी से 10 लोगों को टीके लगते हैं। लेकिन, एक बार शीशी खुलने के बाद इसे 4 घंटे के भीतर ही उपयोग में लेना होता है। यदि इस दौरान शीशी में दवा बच जाती है, तो वह खराब हो जाती है।

उदाहरण... ऐसे बर्बाद होती है दवा

  • 30 जनवरी को जिले में 1139 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगी। जबकि, रजिस्टर्ड 2574 लोग थे। 1435 लोग टीका लगवाने ही नहीं पहुंचे।
  • बर्डियागोयल में 22 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी थी, 1 ने टीका लगवाया।
  • बिरमावल में 45 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगी, लेकिन इसमें 5 वायल खर्च हो गए। सुखेड़ा और कालूखेड़ा में 5-5 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई, 2 वायल खर्च हो गए, जबकि, 1 वायल जितना ही डोज लगा।
  • 27 जनवरी को सुखेड़ा में 77 को वैक्सीन लगना थी, लेकिन 61 लोग ही पहुंचे, सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति ज्यादा होने से 7 वायल खर्च हो गए, जबकि, 60 लोगों के लिए 6 वायल होते।

टीके की कीमत 210 रु.
जिले में पहले चरण में 8147 लोगों को टीके लगाए जाने है। 5370 लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। एक टीके की कीमत 210 रुपए है। जिले में पहले चरण में 10310 डोज मिले, यानी सिर्फ पहले चरण की बात करें तो सरकार टीके पर 21.65 लाख रुपए खर्च कर रही है। जिले में अब दूसरी खेप मे 8 हजार डोज और आ गए है। अब जल्द ही यह टीके अन्य फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को लगाए जाएंगे।

समय पर टीका लगवाने पहुंचें

^हमारी पूरी कोशिश है कि वायल खराब ना हो। लोगों से अपील है कि समय पर टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। वायल बचाने के लिए हम टीकाकरण केंद्र पर लोग इकट्‌ठा होने के बाद ही वायल को खाेल रहे है। फिर भी अब तक 4% टीके उपयोग में नहीं आ सके। ये संख्या कम है, लेकिन सभी टीके उपयोग में आना चाहिए। वर्षा कुरील, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी ​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser