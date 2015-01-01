पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:24 घंटे में 21 बदलाव, 450 से ज्यादा मतदाताओं के नाम किए शिफ्ट

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
जल्दबाजी में बनाई गई नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की मतदाता सूची को लगातार तीसरी बार बदलना पड़ा है। इस बार 49 में से 8 वार्ड में बदलाव हुआ। इसमें 2014 के वार्ड परिसीमन के आधार 450 से ज्यादा मतदाताओं को उनके सही वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया गया है। यह भी राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की स्पेशल परमिशन मिलने के बाद संभव हो पाया है।

भूल सुधार के लिए स्थानीय निर्वाचन ने खास तौर पर निर्वाचन आयोग को बदलाव की पूरी जानकारी देते हुए अनुमति मांगी थी। संशोधन का परीक्षण करके आयोग ने 24 घंटे के लिए पीआरएमएस साॅफ्टवेयर खोला था। इसमें 21 आपत्तियों के आधार पर मतदाताओं के नाम एक से दूसरे वार्ड में चढ़ाए गए।

पोर्टल पर डाटा अपलोड कर दिया है। सुधार के बाद राज्य निर्वाचन से सूची आएगी तब देंगे। पहली बार अक्टूबर में आई 90 से ज्यादा दावे-आपत्तियों के आधार पर, दूसरा कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार प्रत्येक बूथ पर अधिकतम 1000 मतदाता की संख्या करने के लिए।

ऐसे गलत वार्डों में जुड़ गए मतदाता

2019 नवंबर-दिसंबर में जब चुनाव होना था तब प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार थी। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने दबाव बनाकर फिर से वार्ड परिसीमन करवा लिया था। इसमें 10 से 12 वार्ड के मतदाताओं को अपने कांग्रेस पार्षदों वाले वार्ड में जोड़ दिए गए थे। भाजपा ने मार्च में सरकार बनते ही परिसीमन निरस्त करवा दिया था। इस चक्कर में स्थानीय निर्वाचन को पहले 2014 की सूची को बदलकर 2019 के परिसीमन के आधार बनाना पड़ी। परिसीमन निरस्त होने पर फिर से 2014 के अनुसार करना पड़ी।

राजनीतिक पार्टियों पर असर

भाजपा - फायदा होगा, चार वार्ड में लीड मिलेगी क्योंकि संशोधन वाले 8 वार्ड में चार भाजपा के हैं। इनमें 3, 27 व 36 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी जीते थे, जबकि वार्ड 23 में निर्दलीय ने जीत के बाद भाजपा को समर्थन दे दिया था।

कांग्रेस - बदलाव वाले वार्डों में कांग्रेस के 4 वार्ड हंै। इनमें ओबीसी पुरुष के आरक्षित हो चुके पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष का वार्ड 24, सामान्य के रूप में आरक्षित वार्ड 30 व वार्ड 31 में कांग्रेस मजबूत स्थिति में है। समीकरण बदलने से वार्ड 25 जरूर कांग्रेस के हाथ से निकल सकता है।

